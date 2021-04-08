Bollywood Roundup: Anupria Goenka, Rasika Dugal, Ileana D’Cruz, and more…

Anupria Goenka loves working with newcomers with a voice

Mumbai– Actress Anupria Goenka loves working with newcomers who have a distinct voice, and it is the reason she agreed to star in one of the films of an untitled upcoming anthology, set to release on OTT. The film also features Girish Kulkarni.

The actress is part of a thriller story that revolves around love in today’s time.

“I saw the trailer of one of the shorts in the anthology that they had done with Girish Kulkarni and I really liked it. I went with my gut feeling because I believe in working with newcomers who have a voice. We had a wonderful shoot and it was a great two-to-three day affair with the entire crew being new but extremely passionate,” Anupria tells IANS.

The short film is being directed by Deepankar Prakash who, Anupriya feels “has interesting directorial sensibilities”.

“I just took a leap of faith with this new team based on the script,” she added.

Rasika Dugal shares pics from ‘suitable times’ on ‘A Suitable Boy’ set

Mumbai– Actor Rasika Dugal has shared throwback pictures from the shoot of Mira Nair’s web series “A Suitable Boy”, which had dropped digitally last year.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the cast and crew. The show was shot before Covid and Rasika called those “suitable times”.

“In suitable times! #Throwback The most suitable on-screen and off-screen people. Miss you all! Photobombing skills being suitably tested by @namitdas @shahanagoswami. @sharavarideshpande only one photobomber understands the other @pagliji @tanyamaniktala @mikhail.sen @danesh.razvi @aamirbashir @gomberv @therealvivaanshah @mahirakakkar @samiazehra #ASuitableBoy #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #WorkFamily #BehindTheScenes #BTS,” she wrote.

Rasika, known to pick meaningful characters, essayed the role of Savita Kapoor in the series. She has a special appearance in the just-released sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”.

Lately, Rasika has been applauded for her roles in the series “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur”.

Janhvi Kapoor creates waves in hologram monokini

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday evening posted fresh snapshots of her holiday in Maldives, posing by the sea at sunset in a hologram monokini.

“Iridescence,” she wrote as caption for the image, which has over three lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi shared pictures at an infinity pool. She posed with a plate full of food in an image and is seen hanging out with friends in another.

The actress finished shooting for her film “Good Luck Jerry” last month. She was last seen in the film “Roohi”, which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Ileana D’Cruz is a ‘sun baby’

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a sunkissed picture flaunting golden glow on social media on Thursday.

Ileana posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a selfie. Sun rays add the extra sheen to her flawless skin.

“Sun baby,” she described herself in the caption.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Big Bull”.

She is all set to star in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Ranveer Singh wishes ‘champ’ Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2021

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday wished cricketer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram where the actor and the cricketer are seen embracing.

“All the best for the tournament, Champ! @ajinkyarahane,” the actor wrote.

Ranveer will be seen playing star cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming film “83”, which chronicles the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, Vivo IPL is now back in India this year, and will be hosted from April 9 to May 30.

The venues for the event in 2021 include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. (IANS)