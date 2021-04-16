Bollywood Roundup: Anuja Joshi, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

Anuja Joshi: ‘Hello Mini’ started conversation around stalking

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Anuja Joshi, who plays the female protagonist in the web series “Hello Mini”, feels through its first two seasons the show has managed to start a conversation around stalking, adding that the upcoming season digs deeper into the issue.

“Mini (her character) is now a part of me. I’ve felt her fear, the adrenaline rush and the anxiety of being stalked through this show, and I’m glad we’ve been able to start some important conversations around stalking,” said Anuja.

About the new season, she said: “This season is all about Mini finding explanations on all those unanswered questions that plague her about the mysterious stranger, and she finally might just get a chance to say Hello to him in this edition of show.”

Showrunner Goldie Bahl added: “I remember reading Novonveel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’ and being completely blown away by it. What started off as an adaptation has now become one of the franchises on the web! Anuja has outdone herself as Mini in this MX Original Series, as have all the cast and crew across seasons.”

Sunny Leone: Difficult to box with mask on, but safety over comfort

Mumbai– Sunny Leone on Friday observed how it was difficult to practice boxing with a mask on, but important to cover the face.

In her new Instagram video post, Sunny is in boxing gear. She takes a spin before packing punches at her trainer. At the end of the session she is seen gasping for breath, and yet she does not remove her mask.

“Dont always post workout videos but I thought this was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and get dizzy. I’m no fighter but was fun to try this. Lol thanks Arif. Oh and btw it’s more difficult to box with a mask on!!! But safety over comfort at this moment,” wrote Sunny, as caption with the video.

On the work front, Sunny is presently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”.

Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

Vicky posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot.

“Negative!” the actor wrote, with a hug emoji.

Earlier this month, Vicky had tested Covid positive and shared that he was living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed.

Professionally, Vicky’s next project is “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Kartik Aaryan no longer part of ‘Dostana 2’?

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan will no longer star in filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Dostana 2”.

The actor had been shooting for 20 days but, as per reports, differences seem to have emerged between the makers and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions have also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future.

“Kartik is not part of ‘Dostana 2’ anymore and Dharma Productions will not be working with him again. After 20 days of shoot, he had issues with script and felt that it was not okay. This was strange as he had gone through the script one to one and a half years back,” says a source.

It seems like the actor was also not allotting dates to the project.

“Dharma productions has been in touch with Kwan Talent Management Agency, who manages Kartik. But there was no reply for dates,” the source adds.

“Dostana 2” also stars actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film’s shoot had begun in Amritsar but was halted due to the pandemic.

We tried reaching out to Kartik, but have not received any response from the actor.

Priyanka Chopra is grateful to be ‘living in the light’

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a glamorous picture on Friday morning.

In the sunkissed picture, Priyanka looks stunning, with her hair open and light make up. She is dressed in a beige top and wears a necklace. She wrote about how she is grateful for all that she has in her life.

“Living in the light. #grateful,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards which was held last week. She was clicked in a fiery red jacket with an open neckline. She teamed this up with ivory harem pants.

The actress is currently shooting for the series “Citadel”. Most details of the drama series are under wraps and all that is known is that Richard Madden will co-star in the series.

Pooja Hegde: There’s so much we took for granted

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has reminisced in a new social media post about the times when people roamed around freely, adding that we have taken too much for granted.

Pooja posted a picture on Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday night, from her vacation in Vienna.

“Back when people didn’t wear masks and roaming around freely was a thing… There’s so much we took for granted! #majormissing #takemeback #throwbackthursday,” Pooja wrote as caption.

Currently, she awaits the release of her upcoming film “Radhe Shyam” starring Prabhas.

The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed and written the period romantic drama. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. (IANS)