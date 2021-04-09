Bollywood Roundup: Aahana Kumra, Aamir Khan, Swara Bhasker, and more…

Aahana Kumra: Won’t be part of story showing women in poor light

Mumbai– Aahana Kumra says being an actress she understands the power and influence of cinema, and that is the reason she never wants to be a part of a project that does not offer a respectful portrayal of women.

“I know as an actress, I have the power to influence people, and I want to do it in the right direction. Films can have an enormous impact on society, especially young minds. So, I never want to be associated with a project that will showcase women in a poor light. It’s important and a high time to have conversations around women’s rights and safety,” she said.

Aahana recently wrapped up her shooting schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”. She will be seen in the upcoming short film “Happy Birthday” alongside Anupam Kher.

Aamir Khan is my mentor: ‘Well Done Baby’ director Priyanka Tanwar

Mumbai– Debutante director Priyanka Tanwar, who has helmed the Marathi film “Well Done Baby”, considers Aamir Khan her mentor. Priyanka has had a stint as an assistant director ay Aamir’s production house.

“Aamir Khan is my mentor and I try to do my work with perfection, just like him. While working as an assistant director with Aamir Khan Productions, I have learned how pre-production and research is very important for directing a film,” she says.

She adds that she made sure to follow all that she had learnt while shooting “Well Done Baby”.

“I am really excited about this film as it marks my debut as director. Before I started working on ‘Well Done Baby’, I spent a lot of time doing homework and research. I am grateful to work with actors like Pushkar Jog, Amruta and Vandana ji and my writer Marmabandha Gavhane, who really supported and motivated me on my first project,” she says.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Swara Bhasker’s parent arrange surprise b’day party in Goa

New Delhi– Actress Swara Bhasker, who is currently shooting in Goa, celebrates her birthday on Friday. She was in for a surprise when she walked into a decorated hall to realise that a surprise midnight birthday party had been arranged by her parents from Delhi.

Swara, who is in Goa to shoot for the film “Jahaan Chaar Yaar”, was greeted by decorations and three cakes at the beach side venue. It seems her parents took help of her industry colleague and friend Shikha Talsania and other colleagues to put up the surprise party.

Swara posted an Instagram video on Friday to give fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration, which was carried out following Covid guidelines.

“My parents & colleagues organised a celebration, on the eve of my birthday, in advance so I get surprised! And boy was I surprised!! I’m the luckiest person in the world to have these parents, this family & these friends,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Swara is seen getting emotional as her parents join her through a video call.

Swara is currently shooting “Jahaan Chaar Yaar”, also featuring Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The first schedule of the Kamal Pandey directorial took place in Lucknow.

Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in ‘Major’

Mumbai– Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film “Major”. She plays Pramoda, an NRI hostage trapped during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the Adivi Sesh-starrer.

Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: “I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby.”

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, “Major” is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. “Major” is set to release on July 2.

Sunny Leone wishes husband on 10th anniversary

Mumbai– Sunny Leone completed 10 years of marriage on Friday. She prays that her husband Daniel Weber and she walk through life together until their “dying days”.

In an Instagram image she has posted, Sunny is seen resting her head on Daniel’s shoulder.

“Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” she wrote as caption.

Sunny and Daniel have three children. The two adopted a girl from Latur and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. They welcomed twins — Noah and Asher — via surrogacy.

Sunny is currently busy with the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla”. She is all set to make her OTT debut with the fictional web show “Anamika” directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Taapsee shows ‘who wears pants in the house’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a picture post on Friday morning to wittily underline who wears the pants in her house.

Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black three-piece suit teamed with a white shirt.

“When they say ‘who wears pants in the house….’,” she captioned the photograph.

The actress is currently busy shooting for “Shabaash Mithu”, based on the life of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

She also has “Looop Lapeta”, “Haseen Dilruba” and “Rashmi Rocket” coming up. (IANS)