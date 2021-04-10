Bhargavi Chirmuley: Marathi films always gave importance to literature

Mumbai–Actress Bhargavi Chirmuley says the Marathi film industry has always given a lot of importance to literature, which in turn helps actors grow.

“Since literature has been given a lot of importance in the Marathi industry, I feel it really contributes in the evolution of an actor, and helps him or her grow. I feel very proud to be a part of the Marathi industry, and I’d like to say that the changes are very much welcome. We are seeing some fine and technically sound works,” she says.

The actress has been part of Marathi films such as “Sandook “, “Ideachi Kalpana” and “Ishq Wala Love”.

Looking at her career graph, she says that she has evolved as an actor. “From a child artiste to being a Marathi actress, I have always seen my career as a ECG Graph, which reflects positivity and motivates me to work harder and more,” she says.

Bhargavi will soon be seen in the show “Mere Sai”, She plays a real-life character.

“I portray a character based on reality, and so while portraying such a role, one has to be more responsible about delivering it with a touch of reality. I will try to give my best to the role and to the show,” she says.

“I am essaying the character of Chandra Borkar, who is like Sai Baba’s sister and has a happy family with two kids. However, one day her husband abandons the family as he wants to attain enlightenment and he considers his duties towards his family as an impediment. Consequently, Chandra falls upon bad times. But Sai Baba stands by his sister and makes Chandra’s husband realise that one can attain enlightenment only by fulfilling their responsibilities. Chandra Borkar’s story is a real story and I consider myself very fortunate to play this wonderful role,” she sums up. (IANS)