Anushka Sharma shares first picture after resuming work

By
India New England News
-
0
16
Anushka Sharma

Mumbai– Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress didn’t caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Anushka did not mention which project she is currently working on.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in “Kaneda”, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen on silver screen in the film “Zero” in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. (IANS)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here