Amyra Dastur would love to ‘go back in time’ to work with Gurnazar Chattha again

Mumbai– Popular Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha released his latest track “Wah ji waah”, featuring actress Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur on Friday.

“We had a blast shooting for the song and I wish I could go back in time to reshoot it. It is a very intense melodious song, and I hope that the viewers too feel the emotion that we wanted to imbibe with the song,” Amyra tells IANS.

Gurnazar adds: “This song has an intense, heartfelt melody to it, which we wanted the audience to feel. I had the most amazing time on sets with Amyra, who is a fireball of energy, and our choreographer Mudassar, who helped us at every step of the shoot.”

The song is backed by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music. (IANS)

