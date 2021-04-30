600 oxygen concentrators from Miami reach India

New Delhi– Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that 600 oxygen concentrators from US have arrived at the Delhi airport.

“SpiceXpress flight carrying 600 oxygen concentrators from Miami USA has landed at @DelhiAirport. These will further strengthen & reinforce our fight against COVID. I wish speedy recovery to every ailing citizen. May God grant good health & long life to everyone,” he said in a tweet.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air.

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, had on Wednesday, airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi.

In the last two weeks, more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted by SpiceJet for SpiceHealth.

Earlier in the day, the minister had said that first consignment of oxygen concentrators have arrived from Germany on an Air India flight.

“First consignment of Oxygen concentrators from Germany arrives in Delhi on @airindiain Flight AI120. More to follow,” he had tweeted.

“Every stakeholder of India’s civil aviation sector is making a meaningful contribution in our unrelenting fight against COVID.”

India is reporting new record daily increases in coronavirus infections, prompting new lockdowns and restrictive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The exponential rise has lifted the demand for these medical equipments which are used to provide oxygen to Covid-19 patients especially as the country faces a supply crunch in the availability of medical oxygen. (IANS)