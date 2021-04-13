118 Million Meals Served During Covid-19 as Akshaya Patra Hosts its Virtual Gala on April 24th

BOSTON – Akshaya Patra USA will hold its first virtual gala of 2021, Partnerships for Happiness, on Saturday, April 24th, to raise funds for hunger relief to migrant families and the mid-day meal beneficiaries in India. Akshaya Patra serviced 118 million meals during COVID-19, and still continuing.

The event is hosted by Boston, Buffalo, Grand Rapids, Maryland and Virginia Chapters. Dr. Deepak Chopra and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will join Akshaya Patra USA ‘Partnerships for Happiness’ Virtual Gala.

“Boston Chapter has always been the leader in innovative fundraisers, including being the first chapter to lead the virtual galas, last year,” said Vandana Tilak, President of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA.

Established in 2006, the Boston Chapter is the oldest US Chapter and pioneered the way for the other 30 US Chapters. The Boston Chapter has a supportive and generous donor base throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island. It is anticipated that 1,000 families will be in attendance

Introducing two new Co-chairs of Akshay Patra Boston Chapter

Along with Ajita Bhat, Venkat Kolluri and Chandu Shah, Akshay Patra adds two more co-chairs to its Boston chapter.

Bela Chandok

Bela has been affiliated with Akshay Patra since the inception of the Boston Chapter. As a social worker and mother, she strongly believe in this institution that feeds the underprivileged children who come to school for the meal and at the same time receive an education. In one of her travels, she had the chance of visiting the kitchen in action in Jaipur and was very impressed with it.

Rajeev Jain

Rajeev is a Senior Vice President and Global Head of IT for Alternative Investment Solutions at State Street Corp. Prior to this role, Rajeev spent about 25 years at State Street in various IT leadership roles across Asset Servicing and Securities Finance. Rajeev also served as Chief Architect for Chubb Insurance’s North America business for a brief period. Rajeev has an MBA (Finance) from Boston University and B.E. in Electronics from National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, India. Rajeev is a CFA charter holder and has FRM certification. Rajeev lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Register for the event at https://foodforeducation.org/

Email for more info and to donate: Ankita Narula, ankita@apusa.org

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AkshayaPatraUSA