Yoga brings me closer to myself: Willow Smith

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– American singer Willow Smith says doing yoga brings her closer to herself. “To me, yoga is a practice which brings me closer to myself so that I can still my mind enough to build my relationship with The Divine,” says Smith who shares her yoga-related activities on Instagram on a daily basis.

Smith, who is the brand ambassador of Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger, has incorporated yoga poses into the shoot for the brand’s Spring and Summer 2021 Collection.

The theme of the collection, which Willow is wearing in the campaign images, is “The Onitsuka Tiger Attitude”.

Andrea Pompilio, Creative Director of Onitsuka Tiger, says the theory of the brand is to pay homage to its history and continue to evolve with creativity and trends.

Describing the campaign in one word, Smith says, “I would describe this campaign the same way I would describe the shoes: originative.”

For this campaign, Pompilio said: “We wanted to portray this collection in a dramatic way by incorporating yoga poses, which she happens to be good at. This campaign gives us hope that there are no limits to the diversity of fashion, and that everyone can truly enjoy fashion in their own unique way, whether on the go or at home, regardless of location, age, or gender.” (IANS)