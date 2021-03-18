Varsha Raina Joins D.F. Pray General Contractors as a Project Accountant

BOSTON–Varsha Raina has joined D.F. Pray General Contractors as a Project Accountant. She joins D.F. Pray from her recent position at Chapman Waterproofing Company as Project Accountant/Treasurer.

Varsha brings proven experience supporting construction projects ranging in size and scope. Her experience focusing on the implementation of effective and efficient procedural improvements will bring value to D.F. Pray’s Finance Department and future support of clients in the future.

“We are excited to have Varsha join the D.F. Pray organization,” notes Jared Raposa, Vice President of Finance, D.F. Pray. Varsha’s knowledge and expertise is already contributing positively to the overall success of the D.F. Pray organization.”

Varsha retains a BS in Accounting from University of Lucknow India and an MBA in Finance from Jaipuria Institute of Management India. Varsha has attended Babson College focusing on certificate courses in Accounting and Finance.

Varsha is a member of the Indian American Association of Sharon and supporting their volunteer efforts promoting art and culture of India. Varsha currently resides in Sharon, MA.