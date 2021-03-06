Vaishnavi Kondapalli is Official Singer of the Woman of the Year Awards Show 2021

BOSTON—Indian-American vocalist Vaishnavi Kondapalli is the official singer this year for the 18th annual Woman of the Year Awards—which will be held virtually on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

“To me, the Woman of the Year event has always been an inspiration. I look at the nominees and read their bios and I always have something to takeaway and get inspired,” said Ms. Kondapalli. “WOY Team has always put women first and honoring their achievements through this event every year and I am very happy to celebrate the 20 + 1 women and their achievements.”

On March 6, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM, the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 will be honored during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year. Bharatnatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The event is produced each year by INDIA New England News. To buy a ticket, please click here.

Ms. Kondapalli said that she has carefully chosen her songs to aptly represent what Woman of the Year really stands for. She said the songs that she will be performing are dedicated to every woman aspiring to achieve her full potential.

Ms. Kondapalli is a Indian vocalist from the Boston area. Gifted with a rich silken voice Ms. Kondapalli started singing at a very young age. She is multi-talented and sings various genres. She enjoys creating fusion music and catch her fusion performances on her Youtube channel and her facebook page as well.

Ms. Kondapalli has rendered her voice in private albums in India. Her album from 2014 “Simply Love” was featured as the top album in musicindiaonline. A lifelong student of music, Ms. Kondapalli is currently studying Hindustani Classical Music under the guidance of Vidushi Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar. She also gives vocal lessons to students who are interesting in exploring music. She is an active committee member of KHMC (Karnatic Hindustani Music Circle) .