Vaani Kapoor shares her ‘warm honey’ vibes

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor scorches in a new Instagram post she has shared on Thursday. The actress uploaded a picture in yellow bikini top paired with white pants, looking tanned and sultry.

“It was all glimmer and warm honey in the yellow light,” she captioned her post.

Vaani has been receiving praises galore from her followers and colleagues.

The actress has a big line-up in the months ahead. She recently wrapped up the shooting of “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in “Bell Bottom” starring Akshay Kumar, and in “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.(IANS)