TiECON East 2021, Set for Oct. 1, Will be Chaired by Kiran Uppuluri and Co-Chaired by Sanjay Jain

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem, announced that it will hold its annual TiECON East on October 1st at the Westin in Waltham, MA.

“After a year of not having any in-person events, we are excited to bring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, service providers, researchers, innovators, business professionals and everyone interested in growing the vibrant Boston business ecosystem together,” said Anu Chitrapu, President of TiE Boston. “Not even a pandemic can stop innovation. On the contrary, new opportunities were uncovered and our members continued their entrepreneurial pursuits. Now it is time for us to come together, educate ourselves on the latest innovation, discover new opportunities, get inspired and network with the brightest minds, all of which can be achieved at TiECON East 2021.”

She also announced that TiECON East 2021 will be chaired by Kiran Uppuluri and co-chaired by Sanjay Jain.

“TiECON at its essence is intended to facilitate a rich interaction and connectivity amongst people who are transforming technologies and businesses,” said Ms. Uppuluri. “And so, I’m excited to bring a human-centered design approach to this conference that will focus on preparing the innovation economy for the future.”

Ms. Uppuluri, Founder & CEO of verteXD, will serve as the Chair of TIECON East 2021. She helps businesses reimagine business strategy, customer journey mapping and experience design with a core focus on human-centeredness and an intrinsic design thinking approach. A thought leader in the industry, she built verteXD based on years of leadership experience at some of the most innovative companies such as Deloitte Consulting, Fidelity Investments and Citizens Bank. She and her team serve clients in the mid-market segment as well as startups in the Financial Services and Healthcare sector.

Ms. Uppuluri holds an MBA from University of Maryland Smith School of Business, Masters from Clemson University and a Bachelors from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

“Serving the TiE Boston community always gives me internal pleasure,” said Mr. Jain. “I am honored to return back as Co-Chair and look forward to working with Kiran with fresh perspective.”

Mr. Jain has over 30 years of software development experience. He co-founded his first company Copiun and served as CTO/VP Engineering for providing overall technology leadership, managing the engineering team and for delivering high quality products. He founded his second company AgileAxis and serves as CEO. AgileAxis reinvents IT consulting by providing high quality resources in India to clients in North America.

Mr. Jain holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from Pune Institute of Computer Technology, India and Master of Technology in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India.

TiE Boston will announce the speakers for TIECON East in the coming months. Past TiECON East speakers have included Sam King, CEO of Veracode, Aron Ain, CEO of Kronos; Gail Goodman of Constant Contact; Deepak Chopra; Craig Newmark of Craig’s List; and Diane Greene, of VMware and Chair of MIT.

The day long conference will take place at the Westin in Waltham, MA. Tickets will be available soon.

TiE is the world’s largest not-for-profit network dedicated to helping startups grow. In 25 years the TiE Network has reached 12,000 members across 14 countries and contributed to $250B in wealth creation. TiE Chapters around the world have become a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and investors to interact with one another & forge long-lasting relationships. TiE Boston’s Executive Director, Simone LaPray, oversees the operations and programs, while Jenna Bergquist manages membership and benefits.