Three Cheers to Three Super Women as They Return to Host the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala—Virtual This Year

BURLINGTON, MA—As year after year, the trio of Dr. Manju Sheth, Mandy Pant and Jharna Madan has returned to the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala—virtual this year– on Saturday, March 6.

Dr. Sheth, director of the Woman of the Year Awards Gala, will also serve as hostess of the evening. Ms. Pant and Ms. Madan will conduct the evening and award ceremonies as Masters of Ceremonies.

On March 6, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 PM, the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 will be honored during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year. To buy a ticket, please click here.

“This is the first time we’re hosting this award ceremony virtually, and I must say this Gang of Three super women have done outstanding job in organizing this virtual ceremony—from concept to finish,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the Woman of the Year show. “We’re looking forward to celebrating achievements and contributions of the 20 Outstanding Women on Saturday. We will also honor Bharatnatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“Hosting an even of this magnitude virtually is a challenging task, and our team has done a wonderful job in organizing this event in the era of social distancing,” said Dr. Sheth, who has been hosting and directing gala for the last eight years. “These 20 Outstanding Women who will be honored on Saturday showcase the evolving woman power of our community . We are looking forward to welcoming you all on Zoom.”

Dr. Sheth is a Board-Certified Internist with keen interest in women’s health. She works at Beth Israel Lahey Health. She is President of Women Who Win and Chair of Advisory Board of Saheli. She was voted in the 150 ‘Women of Influence’ by YW of Boston in 2016.

Dr. Sheth served as president of Indian Medical Association of New England in 2013. She has been a big advocate for empowerment of women and has been voted Woman of the year in 2011. Dr. Sheth is the creator and host of the popular “Chai with Manju” celebrity interview series

Ms. Pant is Academic Research Director and Principal Engineer at Intel. In her current role Mondira (Mandy) Deb Pant leads Intel’s Corporate Research Council, which is Intel’s Strategic University Investment Body, filling the Intel technology pipeline with new promising strategic ideas and future talent. She has published 20+ technical papers in prestigious VLSI conferences and journals, has 3 issued patents and 5 pending patents.

Ms. Pant received her Bachelors (B.Tech) in Computer Science and Engineering from I.I.T Kharagpur, India, a Masters (MS) in Electrical Engineering and a Doctorate (PhD) in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA. She has given numerous invited talks at technical conferences and universities, including keynotes, panels and distinguished lectures. She has served on Technical Committees of several premier technical conferences. She is an active proponent of STE(A)M for Women and young girls and participates in various efforts in promoting it across the nation in general and in the New England area in particular. In 2009, Ms Pant was recognized by Mass High Tech (A Massachusetts High Tech Journal) as one of the top ten upcoming Women to Watch in the New England area. In 2013, she was recognized by the India New England journal as one of the top 20 South Asian Women of 2013 in the New England area. Mandy serves on the Advisory Board of two startups. She is current Chair of IEEE-Computer Society TCVLSI and Editor-in-Chief of IEEE TCVLSI newsletter.

Ms. Madan is a senior interior designer and project manager and a TV Asia correspondent in Boston. A passionate event planner, Ms. Madan is involved in several community and charitable organizations in the Boston metro area. She has been an Ekal volunteer for the past 10 years. She is the Steering Committee member of Hindi Manch and played a pivot role in the Fist Hindi Manch Rashtriya Mahotsav in 2018.

She has also worked with South Asian Art gallery and launched “Local Art for Local Cause”. In 2020, Ms. Madan cofounded Sew, We care and Care4 Janitors initiatives to help communities during the covid Pandemic. IndiArt is Jharna’s brain child and started the art contest in 2014. Ms. Madan is true believer and follower of the concept of Seva, and has tried to incorporate that in her life.