South Asian Art Gallery Spring 2021 online show celebrates feminine power with contemporary Indian artist Seema Kohli

BOSTON – South Asian Art Gallery (SAAG) celebrates feminine power with an exclusive online show “The Feminine in the Divine” featuring Seema Kohli, one of the most recognized contemporary Indian artists.

The online show starts on March 9th, 2021 on the International Women’s Day and will be online till April 15th, 2021. The link to the show is https://southasianart.gallery/SpringShow2021 and a video interview can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVbHtwemVPw

Ms. Kohli’s work is a celebration of the female form and energy – the source of the twin forces of creation and destruction. Ms. Kohli expresses her creativity through various mediums, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, mural, installation, ceramic and performance. She is also a teacher-lecturer and motivational speaker.

“I am a mirror. When I paint, what you see is not what I have created, but what you want to see. It is both myth and reality. Pick the one you want but remember that the mirror distorts and so the myth might be reality and the reality might be myth,” said Seema Kohli.

“We are delighted to celebrate the female form through Seema Kohli’s art.” said Santhana Krishnan, Founder, SAAG. “Seema interweaves myth with reality, the traditional with the contemporary.”

Ms. Kohli discovered her love for stories on her grandfather’s lap. She heard stories of great warriors, of greater lovers, of the greatest men and women, of saints and faiths, of gods, of kings, of heroes. The oral narratives, memory and its connection with nature soon became the fodder for her imagination and creativity.

For Ms. Kohli, her art is an engagement with the philosophical enquiry of life. It is through the visual language of art that she tries to grasp the metaphysical truth of existence and the cosmic energy that is responsible for all creation. Employing the fundamental tenets of different faiths, she emphasizes the cyclicality of existence and the rejuvenation of life forms through the unending processes of birth, death and re-birth. the aspects of continuity, repetition, vulnerability, duration, temporality, awareness, situation and public involvement are inherent qualities that inform her art practice. Her art springs from life’s experience. She is influenced by traditions, myths, culture, learnings, poetry, spiritual quests and its place in human civilisation and its evolution.

“I read, I travel, I listen, I observe; I am a thinker, a seeker. In my work, you see it in my paintings, you can touch it in my sculptures, you are part of it in my performances, that what I do is connect lines, hues, forms and words in a humanitarian quest.” said Kohli.

South Asian Art Gallery was founded as a social enterprise with a triple-win philosophy of promoting South Asian Artists by helping them showcase their art on a global platform, helping art collectors enjoy and own art they like, and bettering lives by donating the proceeds to various charity initiatives. SAAG cares about the people involved in art as much as it cares for art and strives to positively impact society. Over the last 7 years SAAG has supported 100+ artists and generated over $450,000 for various charities.

SAAG is a social enterprise that is invested in making the world a better place through art. It’s an open canvas where different artists, art enthusiasts, and communities come together to share their common love for art.

SAAG is the first gallery to present the art of Southeast Asia in New England. Through its triple-win philosophy of promoting South Asian Artists by helping them showcase their art on a global platform, helping art collectors enjoy and own art they like, and bettering lives by donating the proceeds to various charity initiatives. SAAG cares about the people involved in art as much as it cares for art and strives to positively impact society. For more information visit www.southasianart.gallery