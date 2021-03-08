Shilpa Shetty roped as fitness ambassador of nutrition brand

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Bollywood actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been roped as the fitness ambassador of active nutrition brand Fast&Up.

Shilpa says: “I have always believed in clean and intelligent nutrition and for me, Fast&Up signifies that. I have been a user of the brand (even before I signed on) and what it brings to the Indian market in terms of having a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness.”

She adds: “With this partnership, I am excited to see how our shared goal of getting India fit and healthy the right way. This in turn will bring about a family health revolution which is what our country needs right now.”

Commemorating International Women’s Day, the brand also launched ‘Plant Protein for Women’ to meet their daily protein requirements.

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO and Co-Founder Fast&Up said: “We are delighted at this opportunity to collaborate with Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is a fitness icon. Through this partnership, we will be focusing on raising awareness on the importance of overall fitness for the family and empowering millions of Indians to lead an active and fit lifestyle.

“Also, we are excited to launch Fast&Up Plant Protein for Women on International Women’s Day. They are the strength and pillars of the families and as a brand, we want to ensure that their nutritional needs are taken care of. Fast&Up Plant Protein For Women has been designed in a scientific and well-researched manner backed by Swiss technology to ensure women get their complete amino acid profile from our vegan plant-based protein.”

‘Plant Protein for Women’ is made of herbs such as Ashwagandha and Tulsi extracts to reduce anxiety, alleviate stress and remain calm. It has 100 per cent vegan ingredients such as Protein Blend, Super Skin Blend, Stress Management Blend and Digestive Enzyme Blend that help fulfil the daily protein requirements of women, while promoting fitness and supporting in weight management. It provides amino acid profile which is sourced from pea and brown rice protein, said the brand. (IANS)