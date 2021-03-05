Shefali Shah: Ready to play alien, Juliet, or sofa as long as it challenges me

Mumbai– Actress Shefali Shah will soon share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the mother-daughter relationship film, “Darlings”. She says she is up for any role that “surprises” the audience and helps her explore her acting abilities.

“I don’t want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kind of roles. I’m greedy as an actor. And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it’s an alien, Juliet or sofa,” she said.

Shefali courted international spotlight starring in the International Emmy-winner show “Delhi Crime”, and has also been seen in Bollywood films such as “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Brothers”, “15 Park Avenue” and “Waqt: The Race Against Time”.

Besides “Darlings”, Shefali also has the web series “Humans” and “Delhi Crime 2” coming up.

“I am super excited and thrilled for all the work I’m doing this year. It’s the kind of work I’ve waited for so long. ‘Humans’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Delhi Crime 2’ — and some more — all being fantastic scripts and roles and incredible makers and talent to work with. It’s a feast!” she says.

“Darlings” is produced by Alia Bhatt’s brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. (IANS)