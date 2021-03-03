Reimagining ‘Let the music play’ in ‘Roohi’ was ‘irresistible’: Sachin-Jigar

Mumbai– The global pop hit “Let the music play” by the musical group Shamur has found rebirth in Bollywood. Composers Sachin-Jigar have reimagined the tune as “Nadiyon Paar” in the upcoming horror comedy “Roohi”. The song is filmed on Janhvi Kapoor.

“‘Let the music play’ is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! ‘Nadiyon Paar’ absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi’s magic, to bring that extra tadka,” said Sachin-Jigar.

Apart from composing the track, Sachin-Jigar also took to the mic to croon the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. Shamur is credited to Shamur along with IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

Janhvi is seen in a shimmering gold ensemble uin the song. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, “Roohi” releases in theaters on March 11. (IANS)