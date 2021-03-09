OPEN HEART: Journey of a Doctor Who, After Bypass Surgery at 61, Ran Marathons and Climbed Mountains

Dr. Akil Taher, MD who transformed from a middle-aged couch potato with a dangerously bad diet into a vital, energetic athlete, ever seeking new challenges and adventures, has published his first book: OPEN HEART: The Transformational Journey of a Doctor Who, After Bypass Surgery at 61, Ran Marathons and Climbed Mountains.

OPEN HEART is now available on Amazon worldwide. You can also buy the ebook version on Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble (Nook), Kobo, Smashwords Store, and Scribd. All the royalties from the book will go to charity.

OPEN HEART is the transformational journey of a doctor who, after Bypass Surgery at 61, ran marathons, climbed mountains, and completed a 100-mile cycling race (century rider), because of “Heart-Healthy” changes in diet, body, mind, and spirit.

In this book, Dr. Taher relates the journey of his transformation—how even as a physician who knew better, he led an unhealthy lifestyle; how he ignored the warnings of his heart disease and other chronic ailments; and how after his bypass surgery, he set out to radically change his life to heal his body and his spirit. Training for and competing in his first half marathon was only the start. In compelling detail, he recounts his running in the Chicago, Boston, and Mumbai Marathons; his pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro; his first triathlon and 100-mile bike race.

More importantly, Dr. Taher also discusses the enormous role diet plays in preventing as well as recovering from heart disease as well as other chronic illnesses, such as cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. Citing reputable sources and using his own diet and health as examples, he guides the reader away from a diet heavy in meat, dairy, eggs, and sugar and proposes healthier eating—and living—that is grounded in a whole-food, plant-based diet.

Neal D. Barnard, MD, FACC, Adjunct Professor of Medicine, George Washington University School of Medicine, and New York Times best-selling author, says, “Dr. Taher‘s remarkable journey from doctor to bypass patient to conquering Mount Kilimanjaro is an inspiration, and in this remarkable book he shares everything you need to conquer your own challenges.”

Dr. Taher is a practicing physician in Gadsden, Alabama. He was raised in Mumbai, India, and trained in family medicine at the Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.