BOSTON–Boston-based Indian Devotional Music Ensemble is presenting a virtual music and dance program “Meera – Love and Godliness: A Dance Concert With Music by Kiran Nath” on Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST on Zoom.

The program features live dance performances by artists from the United States and India -Ranjani Saigal, Rajeshwari Kumar, Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Pooja Tiwari, Vandana Tiwari Sharma and Mouli Pal -choreographed to six classical writings of Poet-Saint Meera.

An album of Meera Bhajans composed and sung by Kiran Nath will be released by the Chief Guest Randhir Jaiswal, Hon. Consul General of India, New York.

The event will be emceed by Parveen Minocha, Manisha Jain and Sanjay Kaul.