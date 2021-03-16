Kajal Aggarwal new face of skincare brand

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been roped as the new face skin care brand of Lacto Calamine.

Speaking on her association, Kajal said,”I am delighted to associate with Piramal’s Lacto Calamine, a trusted product that I have personally grown up using. I identify with the brand’s vision of redefining how women look at their daily beauty regime — with minimal effort to enable timeless beauty.”

The brand has a range of trusted skin care products that include oil control lotions, sunscreen, facewash and facial wipes. The core of the brand offering is a daily clear, matte look by virtue of the product’s brand promise to absorb excess oil and prevent oily skin related problems like pimples, blackheads, patchy skin and dark spots.

“We are pleased to bring together the winning combination of Lacto Calamine, a deeply trusted and efficacious skin care brand and Kajal Aggarwal, who embodies modern-day contemporary beauty. The brand has millions of loyal consumers in the country and Piramal is committed to continue to enhance and enrich its unique product

offering,” said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

Over the last few decades, the brand has grown its presence across multiple channels, including chemists, cosmetic and general stores, hyper-super modern retail outlets and e-commerce. The brand intends to strengthen its position in the skin care market by becoming the preferred brand for consumers facing problems related to oily skin. Piramal’s Lacto Calamine plans to enter into new-age formats of beauty and skin care, in addition to the current product range. (IANS)