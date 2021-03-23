International drugs kingpin extradited from London to India

New Delhi–The London-based kingpin of an international drug syndicate, engaged in procuring high quality psychotropic substance drugs for the UK and elsewhere through his network in India, has been extradited, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

Kishan Singh, 39, was born in Rajasthan but had acquired British citizenship in 2015. Presently residing at London’s Hayes, he was wanted in a 2017 case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, registered at the Special Cell, Delhi. Three members of his syndicate were arrested by the Special Sell in 2017.

“During their interrogation, they disclosed that they used to work for Kishan Singh, a resident of London, on whose directions they used to procure and smuggle illicit drugs from a Mumbai-based supplier. These drugs were then transported to London through courier agents. In this illicit trade of drug peddling, every gang-member had a specific role to play,” DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said.

Police said that Kishan Singh was the kingpin of an international drugs syndicate that deals with a specific drug like ‘Meow-Meow’ (mephedrone), whose origin is Africa from where it reaches Mumbai.

Kishan Singh has a chain of associates in Mumbai and once the consignment reaches the city, he coordinated between his Delhi and Mumbai based agents who are then directed to fetch the consignments and subsequently transport it out to the UK, the US, Malaysia, as well as the UAE and other Middle East countries for which they are paid appropriately.

“Having heard the strong evidences put in by Special Cell, Delhi Police, the Hon’ble High Court, London refused accused’s permission to appeal and a sealed order for his extradition was issued. Kishan Singh then appealed before European Court of Human Rights but that appeal was also dismissed,” the officer added.

A Special Cell team brought Kishan Singh to India on Sunday. He will be produced before a trial court after the mandatory quarantine period, and his police custody obtained. (IANS)