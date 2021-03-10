India’s Vaccine Man Adar Poonawalla and Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer to discuss the battle against COVID-19 at AIF Event

BOSTON–Solving the global pandemic goes beyond science, and raises issues of social equity, private-governmental partnership, public health education and manufacturing and distribution at scale.

These will be some of the issues discussed in the virtual event being hosted by The American India Foundation (AIF) featuring Adar C. Poonawalla (CEO, Serum Institute of India) and Prof. Michael Kremer (University of Chicago; Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, 2019) on Sunday 21st March at 10:30 AM Eastern/7:30AM Pacific/8:00 PM India. The event will be moderated by Dr. Tasneem Chipty, Managing Director, AlixPartners and an AIF Board member.

Titled “Covid Vaccines for the Developing World,” the event discusses moving ideas into action to address a global pandemic. Poonawalla and Kremer will discuss developing and investing in the COVID-19 vaccines and their recommendations to overcome economic and distribution challenges. Most importantly, they will address the significance of countries coming together, in mutual support, to address global health concerns.

Adar C. Poonawalla is the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, India, the world’s largest vaccine producer. It supplies vaccines to 170 countries, and an estimated 65% of the world’s children receive at least one vaccine manufactured by SII. Under Adar’s leadership, SII committed the financial resources required to proceed at risk and rapidly develop the COVISHIELD vaccine, which secured emergency use authorization in India in January 2021. UNICEF has announced a long-term supply agreement with Serum Institute for two vaccine products through technology transfer from AstraZeneca and Novavax read more

Michael Kremer is a pioneer in the field of development economics and winner of the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, for his work bringing methodological innovations and insights to fight global poverty. An innovator and social entrepreneur, Prof. Kremer actively translates his academic work into programs that impact millions of lives around the world. He and an elite group of other economists and statisticians have recently formed Accelerating Health Technologies with Incentive Design (AcceleratingHT). AcceleratingHT is focused on designing economic mechanisms to accelerate vaccine development and delivery to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 virus read more

Tasneem Chipty is an internationally recognized expert in competition economics and econometrics. She is known for her independent analysis, diverse subject matter expertise, and ability to connect with clients. Dr. Chipty has submitted testimony, been deposed, and testified at trial on numerous occasions over the years. She has appeared before the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, the World Trade Organization, the Canadian Mergers Bureau, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the U.S. Copyright Board, and the Canadian Copyright Board. Dr. Chipty is the global co-head of the economics practice at AlixPartners. She is also on the national board of AIF. She received her Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her undergraduate degree in economics and mathematics from Wellesley College read more

Commenting on the event, Brian Pereira, AIF Board member, observed “AIF has led the charge in deploying resources to assist the most marginalized populations in India deal with the fallout from the pandemic. Now, with the advent of vaccines that will bend the curve of the pandemic, AIF is pleased to present a Fireside Chat between two of the architects of the path out of the scourge.”

Registration for the event is free and open to all, but seats are limited. Register Now!

The American India Foundation is committed to improving the lives of India’s underprivileged, with a special focus on women, children, and youth. AIF does this through high impact interventions in education, health, and livelihoods, because poverty is multidimensional. AIF’s unique value proposition is its broad engagement between communities, civil society, and expertise, thereby building a lasting bridge between the United States and India. With offices in New York and California, twelve chapters across the U.S., and India operations headquartered in Delhi NCR, AIF has impacted 6.7 million lives across 26 states of India. Learn more at AIF.org