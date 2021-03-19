Indian Council For Cultural Relations Offers Scholarships for Study of Indian Classical Music, Dance at Indian Universities

NEW DELHI–The Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR) is offering scholarships for study of Indian classical music, dance, painting, yoga and sculpture at Indian universities/institutes in the academic year 2021- 22.

This Scholarship Scheme is offered to nationals of all countries.

Under this scheme, applicants will have the option to apply to five universities

/ institutes in the order of their preference of study. Applicants are requested to

log onto “Admissions to Alumni” (A2A), the Scholarship Portal developed by ICCR

at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/.

This portal contains all the relevant information for the applicants including details of all State Universities, Central Universities and Institutes, colleges affiliated with them, courses available, availability of hostels, applications guidelines, eligibility criteria and other relevant information for helping the applicants in decision-making while applying for the

academic courses of their preference.

Please carefully note the following:

• Applicants should be 18 years of age at the time of admission in Indian university/ institute and not more than 30 years of age.

• Application submission process will begin on 15 March 2021 and last date of submission is 30 April 2021.

• Submission will be done through ICCR’s online portal: http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/

• Candidates will have to prove English proficiency. Kindly read the guidelines on the

portal.

• Interested candidates are advised to visit university/ institute website and do thorough research of courses offered, eligibility criteria and general information about the university/ institute before applying for admission

• ICCR will offer return economy class airfare to the nearest airport and train fare to the place of study, if so required.

• Compulsory personal medical insurance is a mandatory requirement for availing of ICCR’s scholarship with minimum sum assured for Indian rupees five lakhs which is equivalent to about USD $6800 per annum.

Detailed Guidelines are available at:

http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/Policy%20Guidelines.pdf

For FAQ´s, kindly refer to the link below:

http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/page/faq

For User Manual, please refer to link below:

http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/downloads/ICCR_UserManual.pdf

ICCR Scholarship Application Portal: http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/

For any further queries, interested students should contact the Culture Section of the

Consulate General of India, New York by email. Please send your queries to

culture.newyork@mea.gov.in