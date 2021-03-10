India Association of Rhode Island Celebrates Shades of Holi- A Cultural Evening with An Artistic Touch

PROVIDENCE, RI–The India Association of Rhode Island is gearing towards first Virtual Celebration of 2021 with cultural organizations in Rhode Island and performing artists from Massachusetts. SHADES OF HOLI’- An Arts Festival Celebrating Diverse New England Artists is an effort to embrace diverse cultures & strengthen intercultural dialogue with our MA artist community.

The event will be showcased virtually on March 14th, 2021 at 6PM via FB & YouTube Live.

The virtual Holi” (pronounced Ho- lee) Festival will be an extraordinary artistic and cultural journey carefully curated by segments to reflect on various forms of Performing Arts like music bands, poetry, puppetry, singing, Indian dances from elite studios in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and story-telling by non-Asian cultural organizations. Audience will witness Asian and non-Asian master instrumentalists and singers performing in tandem.

The event will feature Danniel Jebaraj’s Kids musical, Sunayana Kachroo whose film has made to the list of Eligible for Oscar nomination, Bina Morparia, founder Dance spirits who has multiple accolades to her credit in New England Area and Anuradha Surendran, founder Layaa School of Performing Arts.

The event will also showcase the Past Presidents’ narratives, a surprise pre-show bonanza and the launch of the Digital Booklet- a compilation of creative writing, recipes & crafts around Holi and the struggles of 2020.

The event will be IARI’s first Arts Festival and Holi Celebration after 4 years where artists form diverse cultures and neighboring states will be seen performing under one umbrella.

Please visit IARI’s FB Page https://www.facebook.com/indiari.org/ & Event page http://www.indiari.org/event-4191824 for event details.