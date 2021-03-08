‘I’m pure Cobra, can kill in one bite’: Mithun

Kolkata–Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata on Sunday, referred himself as a “pure Cobra who can kill in just one bite”.

“I am proud to be a Bengali. I know you love my dialogues. This day is like a dream-come-true experience for me,” said Chakraborty, while addressing the mammoth gathering here.

Thrilling the huge crowd with popular dialogues from his films, the actor said: “Marbo ekhaney…lash porbay shoshaney (I will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium).”

He also delivered another punch line. “Ami joldhorao noi, bele-borao noi…ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (I’m not a harmless snake. I am a pure cobra. One strike and you become a photograph.”

Chakraborty arrived at the Brigade Parade Ground at around 12 noon and was welcomed by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargi and other state BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, veteran Trinamool Cobgress leader and Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy reacted to Chakraborty joining the BJP camp. Roy said: “Mithun Chakraborty is someone who cannot be trusted”.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (IANS)