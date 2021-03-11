Hyderabad woman kills husband, buries him in backyard; arrested

Hyderabad–An instance of a woman murdering her husband and burying him in the backyard of their home in Hyderabad came to light on Wednesday.

The chilling incident was reported from the Vanasthalipuram police station limits of the city.

According to the police, the deceased Gagan Agarwal (38) had divorced his wife two years ago, and married Nousheen Begum (38) in July last year. It was a second marriage for both of them. When Agarwal went missing from February 6 this year, his brother and wife approached the police.

After a missing person complaint was filed, Nousheen Begum locked her house and returned to her maternal home in the old city. When the police interrogated her on Wednesday, Nousheen finally confessed that on February 6, she had murdered her husband with the help of her friend Sunil. The duo then dug a pit in the backyard and buried Agarwal’s body.

ACP Purushottam Reddy said that Nousheen Begum has claimed that she killed her husband for allegedly harassing her daughter.

Nousheen Begum was taken to the crime spot and the corpse was recovered along with other evidences of the crime. While the second accused, Sunil, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police are investigating the possibility of the involvement of others. (IANS)