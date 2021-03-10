Hrithik Roshan roped as brand ambassador of perfumery brand

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been roped as the brand ambassador of Indian brand Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) that offers a range of household perfumery products.

Hrithik will feature in the new commercial for ‘Manthan Dhoop’ to be aired across TV and digital platforms. This partnership will promote the brand’s campaign “Manthan Zaroori Hai” conceptualized by Oberoi IBC, which draws inspiration on introspection that involves looking inward to examine one’s own thoughts and gain emotional awareness.

The brand already has Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni endorse its 3-in-1 Agarbatti.

Hrithik shared:”My association with Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is built on us sharing the same vision — that of catering to Indian families at large. I am happy to be endorsing the line of Dhoop for their brand ‘Manthan’. Globally, the sense of smell is associated with cognitive resonance. In India, aromas are a popular tool to stir emotions. So I would say, our association is deeply mindful, One, that identifies the purpose, needs, wants and demands of the Indian household.”

Speaking on the expansion plans, Anshul Agrawal, Director and Partner MDPH said:”The association with Hrithik will help in establishing Manthan Dhoopbatti and Dhoopsticks as a nationally recognized brand which are also Bamboo Less. This is the first time that any Dhoop brand has roped in a brand ambassador. The synergy between Zed Black, our national brand ambassador M S Dhoni and Hrithik as the face for Manthan will enable us to fortify our position as one of the top 3 incense stick manufacturers in the country. Manthan Dhoop is the market leader across the country and North India predominantly with a wide range of fragrances and the new TVC featuring Hrithik shall connect with the youth to further strengthen our position in the country.”

The TVC will see Hrithik grooving to a melody of ‘Manthan Zaroori Hai’, a reflection of the many senses Manthan dhoopbatti arouses.

Ankit Agrawal, Director and Partner MDPH further added:”At Mysore Deep Perfumery House, with over 25 years of experience of making the finest perfumes we feel, we have a shared vision and ethos, that connect with Hrithik, as a brand for his excellent connect with today’s youth; we are sure, ‘Manthan Zaroori Hai’, targeted at the millennials is all set to take the market by a storm. Creating innovative fragrances and variants with age-old secrets, transparent operations and process, and scalability are our main pillars that have consciously worked towards ensuring sustainable growth in the agarbatti manufacturing market.”

Anand Oberoi, Managing Director, Oberoi IBC said,”I am very pleased with the phenomenal growth of the ZED BLACK brand over the last 10 years. It has grown into one of the best incense brands in India today. Now the new campaign with Hrithik Roshan will definitely take the brand to new heights.”

“It’s exciting and refreshing to work with such a talented celebrity, who shares similar understanding of Indian culture & lifestyle.”

Hrithik Roshan will be promoting Zed Black Manthan Dhoop and Dhoopbatti which are made from a blend of essential oils and all natural ingredients which has aromatic fragrances of Mogra, Kevda, Chameli, Pineapple, Champa, Gold, Chandan, Guggal, Loban, Raatrani, Jasmine, Rajnigandha, Silver, Lavender, Charlie and Gulab. He also will be the face for Zed Black Manthan Sambrani Cups. (IANS)