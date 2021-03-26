Honoring 20 Outstanding Women, Woman of the Year 2021 and Lifetime Achievement Award Video Released

BOSTON–INDIA New England News released the full video on the 18th annual awards ceremony, honoring 20 Outstanding Women, Woman of the Year 2021 and Lifetime Achievement Award.

A panel of nine independent judges this year broke from the tradition and chose 27-year-old climate activist Varshini Prakash as Woman of the Year 2021. Ms. Prakash was on the TIME 100 Next List in 2019 and also made to Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 2020.

Ms. Prakash was chosen as Woman of the Year for her courage, persistence and energy to inspire the next generation to join the battle to make the world a better place.

Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who has taught over 1,000 students and has developed her own-style of teaching classical dance to Indian-American children, received India New England News Lifetime Achievement Award.

To watch the full video, please click here or on the image below:

The following were honored as Outstanding Women of 2021:

Gayatri Aryan, Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch

Sunita Badola, Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Priti Chatter, Partner Neonet Capital LLC

Swati Elavia, President, Monsoon Kitchen and 2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts

Manisha Jain, Founder, Sew We Care Volunteer and CEO, Juju Productions

Yogita Miharia, Director, India Association of Greater Boston, Actress, SETU, and Director of Quality Assurance, Oracle

Sandra Nagale, Director, Digital Health & Data Services Boston Scientific

Pratima Penumarthy, Director, Arya Math Academy Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.

Thara Pillai, Director, Alumni Programs & Engagement, Harvard Innovations Labs

Varshini Prakash, Managing Director, Sunrise Movement

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MDm Founder & Owner Roothealthmd

Shimna Sameer, Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive Bank of America

Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD Professor of Medicine Director, Amyloidosis Center; Director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine

Rhitu Siddharth, Special Assistant to Deputy United Nations Representative in Libya United Nations

Rachana Shah, Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare, and Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)

Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD NeoNatalogist Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Aditi Soni, President United India Association of New England

Renu Tewarie, Principal Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA

Geeta Vallecha, Yoga Educator and Trainer Founder, Yoga First With Geeta

Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP Managing Principal IA Interior Architects

Special Recognition: Circle of Hope/AIF.