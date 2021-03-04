GBH News Marks the Pandemic Anniversary With Full Day of Special Programming on March 10

BOSTON– GBH News marks the one-year anniversary of the pandemic by presenting “A Year Apart: How COVID Changed Us,” featuring a full day of special programming across radio, television, digital and social media platforms on Wednesday, March 10.

Ever since a state of emergency was declared on March 10, 2020, Massachusetts residents have navigated the threat of the coronavirus as it upended and radically changed our lives. “ A Year Apart: How COVID Changed Us ” invites audiences to pause, reflect, and share their experiences navigating this extraordinarily challenging year and its profound impact on our lives and our local community.

“We’re inviting our audience to join our journalists in reflecting on what we’ve learned and experienced during this historic year,” said Pam Johnston, General Manager of News. “We aim to rise above the intensity of the daily news cycle and consider where we are now, what we have lived through, and what is yet to come as it relates to COVID-19.”

Throughout the day, GBH News audiences will experience a rich variety of in-depth reporting, feature stories, and community conversations that explore the ways COVID has dramatically altered our economy, our education and healthcare systems, and how it laid bare the racial and social inequities that exist in our everyday lives. For a complete list of the day’s events, please visit a “ A Year Apart: How COVID Changed Us .”

Some of the highlights from this special day of programming includes Joe Mathieu leading a conversation about “ COVID and the Classroom ,” GBH News’ year-long look at local high schoolers who are navigating their senior year under the threat of the pandemic; Jim Braude and Margery Eagan hosting conversations with local experts on Boston Public Radio; a half-hour retrospective audio special featuring reporting from the past year; a special episode of Under the Radar With Callie Crossley; and a Basic Black live stream about the resilience of local Black-owned businesses.

The Curiosity Desk’s Edgar B. Herwick III will look at the impact of the pandemic on our language, Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen will speak about the impact COVID has had on the arts and reporter Phillip Martin will look at the pandemic’s impact on business. Reporter Cristina Quinn will host a Q-and-A session with a child psychologist on Facebook Live offering parents the opportunity to ask for pandemic mental health advice.

Audiences also will hear a full hour of In It Together, GBH News’ nightly program exploring the local impact of the pandemic with host Arun Rath, and hear from local experts during a special episode of Greater Boston with Jim Braude. Meredith Nierman, GBH’s Director of Photography, brings the day to a close by looking at the past year through images with a live virtual studio audience on Zoom.