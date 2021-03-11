Freddy Daruwala: These days there is a thin line between positive and negative leads

By Yashika Mathur

Mumbai– Actor Freddy Daruwala is known to be among the most good-looking villains in Bollywood. Having been part of big commercial projects as Holiday, Force 2, and Commando 2, has only helped him become a popular face. However, he feels the scope for villains in a film story is restricted nowadays.

“I never thought of myself as a villain or a hero. These days there is a very thin line between positive and negative leads, but casting directors don’t see your potential to be a positive lead and as a result you get typecast,” Freddie tells IANS.

“I would love to play a negative or positive lead. It’s just that when you play a positive lead, you get many choices of scripts because the project is building around you and your character. When you play a villain, there are not many scripts that explore the character. Times were different in the 1980s or the 1990s, where there was just one villain and one hero and there used to be a tussle between them. Nowadays, the situation or society becomes the villain. The content has changed,” he adds.

The actor will soon be seen in “The Incomplete Man”, in a positive role, which fights to get justice for a rape victim.

“I am not saying I want to come out of that image. My fans like me, so I don’t have to work hard to change the image. Luckily, the performances I have given, people have liked me. It has not been difficult for people to get convinced that I can do something different,” he says.

“If I keep sitting and waiting for roles to be a villain, then I am limiting myself and even if I sit and wait for the role of a hero, I am limiting myself,” says the actor, who will also be seen in a pivotal role in upcoming series “Inspector Avinash”. (IANS)