Divya Kumar: Varun Dhawan couldn’t believe I sang Jee Karda

Mumbai– Singer Divya Kumar, who recorded the song “Jee karda” for the Varun Dhawan-starrer “Badlapur”, says the actor was surprised to know that he had sung the song.

Divya is currently seen in the music reality show “Indian Pro Music League”, and he turned emotional while shooting a recent episode. He spoke about how getting to record the song had been a big struggle for him.

“During that time, I was assisting Sachin-Jigar, when Dinesh Vijan sir, who was producing Badlapur, came up to us and said that he wanted us to make a song for the film. He took half an hour to reach the studio and Sachin-Jigar utilised that time to frame a few ideas revolving around the song. Everybody was doing every bit to build it into a number. Throughout the process, I used to be there, since I was assisting Sachin. I used to record scratches and Sachin knew it, and he casually asked me to sing a couple of lines from the song and I agreed. But the very moment I was about to start, I heard Dino sir saying that they’ll get a fresh voice for the song and that completely triggered me,” he says.

“The exasperation you feel while listening to the song is not because I was heartbroken or something, but because I was irritated with the fact that they were not even considering me as an option! But the song got approved and somehow it clicked. All of them just wanted me to be the voice of that song,” he says.

The singer says when Varun heard the number, he was surprised.

“You know the original song has the same mukhra I sang that day at around 2 in the night. When Varun heard the song, he appreciated me and couldn’t even believe in the first place that it was my voice. The best part was, he took me wherever he went for promotions and made me sing the song. I really think that’s how the song became so big, because it got instilled in everybody’s mind,” he says. (IANS)