Disha Patani slays the beach look in new post

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani sends the mercury soaring with her new social media post, looking sultry in two-piece beachwear.

With minimal make-up, the actress wears a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stands bare feet on sand.

Disha prefers to do the image do all the taking and avoids a worded caption. She uploaded an emoticon of a koala in a hammock, though, along with the image, suggesting holiday vibes.

The actress regularly posts pictures in beachwear flaunting her well-toned and fit frame.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”. (IANS)