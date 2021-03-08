Depressed over looks, schoolboy jumps to death from Noida high-rise

New Delhi–In a tragic incident, a class 11 student jumped to his death from his 15th floor apartment in Noida’s sector 78.

Police said that the 17-year-old boy was depressed due to his physical features and skin complexion. He had mentioned about his looks in the past to his parents.

“The local Sector 49 police station was informed around 5 a.m. about the incident which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” said a senior police officer.

The parents of the boy were living separately. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is on.