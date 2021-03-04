Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, and more…

Vaani Kapoor: Want to build something in health and nutrition space

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor said that she wants to build something of her own in the health and nutrition space in future.

“Holistic lifestyle has been a part and parcel of my life even before I made my debut in Bollywood. I have always wanted to lead a healthy lifestyle and working out and eating right was always a top priority for me. I want to build something of my own in the health and nutrition space in the coming years and I have been researching the same for years now,” Vaani said.

“I want to actively promote and raise awareness about how important health is among the citizens of my country. Being healthy should be a top priority for us all, at all times. It really doesn’t take much to ensure that we are eating right and living right and I want to engage with people on the same,” she said.

Vaani said she has many great ideas and will be working round the clock to envision the feasibility of these ideas.

“I have many exciting ideas on this but it’s too premature for me to speak openly about it. As of now, I’m concentrating on being the best version of myself every single day and to showcase that to the people so that when I decide to start on my health journey, they will be convinced about it,” she said.

Sonakshi Sinha announces next film ‘Bulbul Tarang’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her next project. The actress will be seen in Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release.

The actress posted a picture of herself where she is dressed in a blue salwaar kameez. She captioned the picture saying: “Meet Bulbul… A girl out to make her dream come true.? thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew @tahirrajbhasin @reliance.entertainment #ShreeNarayanSingh #ArshadSayeed @sarkarshibasish.”

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Kajol shares her love story with coffee

Mumbai– Actress Kajol on Wednesday shared her cute love story with coffee.

“Once upon a time there lived a girl. She loved coffee… and they lived happily ever after. The end,” she wrote on Instagram story.

Kajol keeps inspiring her fans and followers with motivational words on Instagram. In another story posted recently, the actress wrote: “Strong people break too, they just keep quiet, rebuild and keep going.”

On Tuesday, Kajol took to social media to celebrate one year of the release date of her short film Devi.

Kajol was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Pooja Bhatt had to initially say no to ‘Bombay Begums’ despite loving synopsis

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Bhatt recalls initially saying no to the the upcoming series Bombay Begums despite loving the synopsis. She managed to fit in the project only when the makers reworked the schedule.

The series touches upon themes of ambition, desire, struggle for power and vulnerability through the stories of a group of modern women in Mumbai. Pooja plays a character named Rani.

“They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it’s worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later,” recalled Pooja.

She added: “I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it’s the best decision I’ve made.”

The series also features Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain in important roles. It is slated to release on Netflix.

Anupam Kher: Something exciting, something complex coming your way

Mumbai– It seems like actor Anupam Kher is all set to don a role where his look is dramatically different. The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures, promising his fans that “something complex” is on the way.

In the pictures, Kher sports long hair and is dressed with a white T-shirt and a earring.

“Duality is not a story. Duality is just a complexity. Something exciting, something complex coming your way! Watch out for this space! #Actor #ActorsLife #NewBegining #Movie,” he captioned the pictures.

Kher will soon be seen in the upcoming political drama “The Kashmir Files”. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars actor Mithun Chakraborty. Kher is also working on a short film called “Happy Birthday” where he will be sharing the screen with actress Aahana Kumra. (IANS)