Bollywood Roundup: Ridhi Dogra, Vijay Varma, Mouni Roy, and more…

Ridhi Dogra: Was crying after the last episode of ‘The Married Woman’

Mumbai– Actress Ridhi Dogra, who plays the lead in the new web series “The Married Woman”, says watching the show for the first time after the final edit was an emotional experience for her.

Ridhi plays the role of Astha in the show, which revolves around same-sex love or lesbianism — a topic considered taboo by many.

“‘The Married Woman’ has been a great journey, which I will cherish forever. When I watched the entire show recently, I got emotional. After the last episode got over, and the song ‘Bematlab’ started playing, and I was crying. I was wondering why I started crying since I had only played the character. I could feel Astha’s pain and journey. I am grateful to the audience and my fans for showering their love, blessings, and support,” she said.

‘The Married Woman’ is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, stars Ridhi alongside Monica Dogra, and also features Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja.

Why Vijay Varma was initially nervous about ‘OK Computer’

Mumbai– Actor Vijay Varma, who will next be seen in the sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer”, says he was not sure if the audience would accept the series, as the genre has not seen much success here. However, he is happy with the response to the trailer.

“I am overwhelmed by the response, which I have received for the trailer of ‘OK Computer’. It’s the first sci-fi comedy show made in our country, so I was slightly nervous before the trailer came out as I didn’t know how people would receive it. However, ever since the trailer has released, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing and our hard work has paid off,” he says.

This will be Vijay’s first show in the sci-fi genre. He plays the role of Saajan Kundu, an officer of Goa Cyber Cell. Vijay recently introduced his character on social media: “Officer Saajan Kundu Goa Cyber Cell. 2031 He Don’t smile.”

The series also stars Radhika Apte.

This year, Vijay will be seen in multiple projects such as “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt and “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha.

Mouni Roy’s stars in ‘Patli Kamariya’ music video

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy will be seen in the music video “Patli Kamariya”. The dance track has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about how she came on board, Mouni says that she loved the number instantly. “The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving, when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure!” she says.

The video has been shot in Dubai and has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The vocals are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon. The song will launch on YouTube soon.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” and “Naagin”. She is now busy in Bollywood, having been a part of films such as “Gold”, “Romeo Akbar Walter” and “Made In China”.

Adaa Khan: Hope trend of music videos continues

Mumbai– Actress Adaa Khan reunites with her “Naagin” co-actor Arjun Bijlani for the music video of Yasser Desai’s new song, “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”. She is happy that the trend of music videos has returned.

“While growing up, in school and college, we listened to so many songs and saw so many music videos. I remember we used to love these. In between, though, film music took over. Now again the good-old days are back. I just hope this trend continues,” says Adaa.

The actress says her fans love it when she shares the screen with Arjun.

“While we were doing ‘Naagin’, fans loved Shesha and Rithik’s chemistry. They used to call us #vshah and #ardaa. This time, too, when we did this song together, they showered us with support. Also, in music videos like these, you get to see a different version of actors. So the look and feel is fresh. This song is beautiful too. The response from our fans say a lot about how happy and excited they are. We feel blessed to have fans like them,” says Adaa.

Karan Singh Grover: ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ a different universe with same characters

Mumbai– Actor Karan Singh Grover says while the characters in “Qubool Hai 2.0” return from the earlier season, their universe is entirely different this time.

“‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ as a universe is different, only the characters are the same. It’s all based in a different universe. There are some mesmerising places we shot at and that will obviously add new flavours to what we had earlier,” Karan wrote.

He added that people should expect a lot of action, drama, love, suspense and all the masala in the new series.

“There is a nice secret treat for the audience so that will be fun, too. I don’t think love is a twisted gamble. I think love is quite simple, we kind of twist things ourselves including our thoughts. I think we are twisted gamblers in search of true love,” he said.

The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission.

The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.

Akshay Kumar grateful for ‘getaway in the middle of a pandemic’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar posted a refreshing picture with wife Twinkle Khanna. In the Instagram image Akshay posted on Thursday, the couple is seen enjoying time off work.

“Happy place — Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude.”#BeachTime,” Akshay wrote with the photo.

Akshay and Twinkle are vacationing at an undisclosed location and the picture does give away the fact that the couple is enjoying the sun and sand on a beach.

They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently on January 17, and Akshay had written a beautiful message for Twinkle on the occasion.

“The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership… twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina,” he had written.

Taapsee says her new apartment ‘is ready for house warming’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday offered a glimpse of her new apartment. She shared it has been a challenge to ready the apartment during pandemic-hit 2020, but she is now all set for housewarming.

“It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck,” Taapsee wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture shot at her new apartment.

This comes just a few days after the Income Tax (IT) department carried out massive operations against Taapsee Pannu and several Bollywood personalities including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Phantom Films.

AR Rahman’s film ’99 Songs’ in theatres on April 16

Mumbai– AR Rahmans film production venture “99 Songs”, a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16.

Rahman, who forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema,” Rahman tweeted.

Backed by Rahman”s production company YM Movies, “99 Songs” is presented by Jio Studios. The film will play in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

“99 Songs” is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe.

Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film, starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.

Janhvi Kapoor: Every actor is plagued with self-doubt

Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor says every actor is plagued with self-doubt, which helps them to do better.

Daughter of late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with “Dhadak”. The film fared below expectaion. She has since then been appreciated for her roles in the OTT-released films “Ghost Stories” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”. The element of self-doubt, it seems, has worked well in transforming her for the better.

“Self doubt is a part of every actor’s journey. I think every actor is plagued with self-doubt but at least it pushes me to do better,” Janhvi told IANS.

The actress currently awaits the release of the horror comedy “Roohi”. She says she doesn’t think about taking up scripts in accordance to genres.

“There are directors I really want to work with. I don’t even know if I think in accordance to genre. I want to do stories. I want to tell stories,” says Janhvi. (IANS)