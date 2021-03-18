Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Ranveer Singh is a ‘brawn’ munda

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the “Brown Munde” bug, going by his latest post on social media.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram, where he is flaunting biceps dressed in a white vest teamed with electric red glasses and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.

The actor gave a quirky spin to the popular Punjabi track “Brown Munde” in the caption.

He wrote: “brawn munde”.

Ranveer’s friends from the industry have commented on the post.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote: “Beastin.”

Actor Nikitin Dheer commented: “Kadak.”

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of “83”, which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year.

The film tells the tale of India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog Indian team at the tournament. “83” has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others.

Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in new post

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images on Instagram wearing a lavender hologram-hued scaled dress. She stands by the pool side.

The actress completed her look with glittery eye-makeup and brownish lips.

For caption, Sunny chose a queen emoji. Her photograph was flooded with over 448K likes.

Sunny is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla”.

She is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called “Anamika”, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

When SRK helped Shilpa Shetty with lip-syncing

New Delhi– Actress Shilpa Shetty recalls how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick to deal with lip-syncing during songs, while shooting “Baazigar” in 1993.

Shilpa, who is currently judging the music reality show “Indian Idol”, opened up when contestants Nihal and Sayali performed the songs “Aye mere humsafar”, “Kitabein bahut si”, Chura ke dil mera” from the film on the show.

“Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shah Rukh was very sweet. He used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were shooting for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to lip sync the lyrics, I was not getting it properly. SRK being the gentleman he is, he immediately popped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique on how to get the lip-sync on point,” Shilpa said.

The thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and also starred Kajol.

Nora Fatehi flaunts golden glow on beach

Mumbai– Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi shared a sunkissed selfie flaunting a golden glow at the beach.

Nora posted a boomerang video on Instagram. In the clip, Nora is seen wearing a black tube top paired with a powder pink baseball cap. The sunrays add an extra glow to her perfect skin in the video.

On the video, she wrote: “Beach please”.

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Radhika Apte finds robots ‘innocent and harmless’

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte, who will soon be seen in the upcoming sci-fi series “OK Computer”, says that although she was never interested in technology, working with robots for the show was a fun experience.

“Working with the robots was really fun, I have never really been so interested in A.I. or machines in my life and ever indulged in that idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them. They are very friendly and helpful,” Radhika said.

She added: “Neil (Pagedar), one of our writer-directors used to give cues and talk as the robots, and so it was endearing. I actually really enjoyed the few scenes I had only with robots. The machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting. It has developed an interest in me about the machines and A.I.”

Radhika plays the role of Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots over humans and talks about them all day long. She also happens to be the head of PETER, which stands for People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere, an organisation to protect robot rights. The series also features Vijay Varma.

Katrina Kaif all set for ‘New film’

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif has a new haircut and a new film to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday.

Katrina posted a stunning picture wearing a blue crop top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal make up.

“New day New haircut New film,” She she captioned the picture.

However, the actress did not give details of the project she had begun.

Katrina was spotted a few days back with superstar Salman Khan which led fans to speculate if the two had started shooting for “Tiger 3”.

The Bollywood star has Rohit Shetty’s Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi” lined up for release. The cop action drama is slated to hit screens on April 30.

She has also been shooting for the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. This film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.