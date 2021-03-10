Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Rajkummar Rao pens emotional note to mark mother’s death anniversary

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional note for his mother to mark her fifth death anniversary. The actor said his mother taught him to be compassionate and never lose faith even in unfriendly situations.

Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a photograph from his childhood, where he poses with his mother.

“It’s been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there. I know you are happy wherever you are and you must be having a great time with papa and blessing us from there. I’ll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you,for teaching me the two valuable lessons —

1) Compassion

2) To always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances

I am proud to be your son.”

Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’ groove

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a push to husband Nick Jonas’ new album, Spaceman.

Priyanka posted a video on Instagram stories, where she uses an astronaut filter, and grooves on a track.

“#Spaceman #NickJonas,” she wrote, along with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Spaceman is Jonas’ the fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas’ first solo release as a singer since 2016.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film’s lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received a BAFTA nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Alia, Varun, Shashank Khaitan secretly discuss ‘Dulhania’ 3?

Mumbai– The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” released four years ago on this day. The actors and director Shashank Khaitan got on a video call to secretly discuss part three of the franchise.

Alia posted a snapshot from the call on Instagram stories, where the trio is seen celebrating four years of the film.

In the image, Alia wrote: “Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 Years to us.”

The first film in the franchise, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, opened in 2014. In 2017, the second part titled “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” was released. Both films starred Alia and Varun, though the stories bore no connection.

Alia and Varun made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s 2012 film, “Student Of The Year”.

Vicky Kaushal takes ‘one stride at a time’

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a monochrome picture on social media while working out, and said that his eyes are on the goal.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted, he wears a T-shirt and a baseball cap, and holds a metal rod.

“One rep at a time. One stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the,” he wrote as the caption, completing the sentence with a flag emoji.

The actor, who was last seen on screen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, is currently shooting for his next titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Gauahar Khan refutes pregnancy rumours

Mumbai– Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday refuted rumours suggesting she is pregnant. The recently-married Gauahar added that people need to show “sensitivity” towards her at this point of time. She lost her father on March 5.

Gauahar’s assertion came in reaction to a news piece on her rumoured pregnancy. She also slammed the article for stating that she was 12 years older than her husband Zaid, who is composer Ismail Darbar’s son. She had earlier spoken about how Zaid was a few years younger to her, but not 12 years younger.

On Wednesday, Gauahar tweeted: “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports,” she wrote, adding: “I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”

The actress’ father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was unwell for a while and hospitalised for a week before his death.

Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020, and were married on Christmas last year. (IANS)