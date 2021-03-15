Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Priya Banerjee, and more…

Priyanka Chopra tweets on ‘The White Tiger’ Oscar nomination

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how “special” she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination of “The White Tiger” for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Priyanka has a role in the film, and also announced the Oscar nominations with husband and pop star Nick Jonas on Monday evening according to India time.

“Just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud,” she wrote on the microblogging platform, tagging actors and her co stars in the film Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Priyanka also used the hashtag in the name of writer-director Ramin Bahrani, who has done the screenplay of the film.

Along with “The White Tiger’, the other films that are nominated in this category are “Borat: Subsequent moviefilm”, “Nomadland”, “The Father” and “One Night in Miami”.

Taapsee Pannu’s new home ready for house warming

Mumbai– Actor Taapsee Pannu gave her fans a sneak peak of her house, in an post on Instagram on Monday.

The actress posted a picture of her living room that has vintage sofa sets and a wooden carved centre table. She struck a pose in a white lace saree, which she teamed with a red vintage blouse and silver bangles, against the backdrop. She tied her hair in a loose bun.

“Home: a place where friends meet , family gathers and love grows. House warming around the corner 🙂 #HappyHome #HappyFloor #ClickNLock #LessThanADay,” she posted.

The actress is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa”. The filmmaker and the actress were in the news recently for their houses being raided by the income tax department.

Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of “Haseen Dilruba”, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film.

She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta”, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film “Run Lola Run”, besides the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket”. Her other upcoming film is “Shabaash Mithu”, a biopic on women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj.

How Priya Banerjee balanced ‘Bekaaboo 2’ and ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’

Mumbai– Actress Priya Banerjee has been busy lately, juggling her schedule between the web shows “Bekaaboo 2” and “Jamai Raja 2.0”. She says it was a challenge shooting for the two shows at the same time.

The actress plays the impulsive Kashti in “Bekaaboo 2”. She owns an erotic cake shop and has an illicit affair. In “Jamai Raja 2.0”, Priya plays Ahaana, who is sweet and sassy. Priya says she loved both characters and didn’t want to let go of either.

“I can’t really talk about my characters in either show as it would give away too many spoilers. What I can say is they are two very different roles with very different stories. Aarambhh (Singh) directed ‘Jamai 2.0’ and also ‘Bekaaboo 2’, and he already knew me well, enabling a smooth transition from one role to the next. When it came to deciding whether I could take up the challenge, I thought to myself that opportunities like these are seldom. There was no way I could let go even if it meant working twice as hard,” she says.

The actor feels playing two “diverse” characters shows her “versatility”.

“It was a challenge to switch back and forth between such diverse characters but I guess as an actor it shows versatility,” she says.

Why Rasika Dugal agreed to do a cameo in ‘Ok Computer’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal will soon be seen in a special appearance in the web series “Ok Computer”. The sci-fi comedy series stars actor Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. Rasika says she loved the unique script and was excited to work with Vijay once again.

“I am delighted to have a special appearance in this super quirky show. The script had a very unique sense of humour. Sci-fi and comedy is the perfect recipe for a lot of fun. And the creators of the show Pooja, Neil and Anand have given it a very unique style of storytelling, led by their humour and vision. Am excited to watch it and to watch an ensemble of some very good actors play off each other,” said Rasika.

The actress also reveals that being part of this series gave her a chance to work again with Vijay.

“Vijay and I are from the same film school. Before ‘OK computer’ we have been in two projects — ‘Manto’ and ‘A Suitable Boy’ — but never shared screen space. Of my contemporaries I have immense respect for Radhika’s work. Also, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali and Kani Kusruti are all super actors. I was excited about working with this talented ensemble,” she added.

“Sci-fi and comedy is not a genre we get to see often. Satoshi, the character I play is full of quirks just like all the other characters in this show. I thought it would be fun to be a part of this even if in a special appearance,” said Rasika.

Aamir Khan quits social media

Mumbai– Actor Aamir Khan on Monday posted an important update about himself on his Instagram account. The actor has decided to quit social media.

Aamir, who is currently busy shooting for his film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, thanked fans for their wishes on his birthday on Sunday and informed everyone to follow his production house’s Instagram account for updates on him.

“Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always a,” Aamir wrote.

The actor made his Instagram debut on March 14, 2018 but was never active on social media. He used Instagram only to post important updates about his work.

The actor’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, started their Instagram account on Sunday.

Aamir’s next release is “Laal Singh Chaddha”. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Deepika Padukone spreads monochrome magic with new pic

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone looked every inch a diva in a new monochrome picture she has posted on social media.

Deepika shared the picture on Instagram Stories, where she is seen posing for the camera in a white off-shoulder dress. She completed her look with a bob and smokey eyes.

Recently, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh posted a picture with the actress on the photo-sharing website. In0 the picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera. Ranveer looks straight into the lens while only half of Deepika’s face is visible.

The couple will soon be seen on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film “83”, revolving around India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of star cricketer Kapil Dev. (IANS)