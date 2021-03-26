Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Armaan Malik, and more…

Priyanka Chopra ‘never heard of’ being shy

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she never heard of being shy, even as a teenager.

Priyanka posted a throwback picture from her teenage days. In the image, a 19-year-old Priyanka is dressed in a bikini top and low waist pants. She flaunts a tiny toned waist.

“Shy? Never heard of her at all of 19 #TBT #BindisAndBikinis,” she wrote.

Priyanka was recently seen in the digital film “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive-produced. Starring Adarsh Gourav, the Ramin Bahrani film also features Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Gourav has a BAFTA nomination in the Best Actor category for the film, while Bahrani is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

Taapsee Pannu talks about donating platelets to elderly woman

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu donated platelets to an elderly woman, and Tillotama Shome on Friday tweeted praising her for the act. In reply, Taapsee tweeted later the same day to share a “big hug” in return.

“Least I could’ve done. Not everyone gets a chance to save someone’s life. Bigger than any other achievement for me. big hug n u keep spreading love like always,” wrote Taapsee.

Tillotama had earlier tweeted how her friend’s grandmother was in the need of platelets, and Taapsee reached out to help.

“I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard working she is!! I was however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offering to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength,” went Tillotama’s tweet earlier on Friday.

She had also mentioned in one of her tweets: “My friend’s grandma needed platelets and she offered to donate even though she doesn’t know me or my friend, that’s not humane? Anyway. Wishes for your good health, nothing is more precious.”

Armaan Malik: It’s been so long since I’ve hung out with my fans

Mumbai– Armaan Malik is dying to meet and hang out with his fans. The singer, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, took to social media on Friday to express his desire.

Armaan shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen shaking hands with fans at an event.

“Can we all meet again it’s been so long since i’ve hung out w my fans!!!” he captioned.

Reacting to his post, fans expressed that they were also dying to meet him.

“We wanna meet you too,” commented a fan.

“More than a year I guess,” suggested another fan. Similar comments followed.

Armaan has recently recovered from Covid-19. Earlier this week, the singer shared a post on Instagram saying he is “on the other side of” the virus right now.

“Everyone around me would always tell me I was being paranoid, so I never thought I’d test positive for Covid-19, but that tiny little monster has a way of reaching you one way or another! I’m just happy to be on the other side of it right now, and extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks,” Armaan informed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Akshay Oberoi makes time for cameo in ‘Gurgaon’ director’s project

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s horror film “Cold”, recently made a special gesture for his director friend Shankar Raman. The actor flew to Bhopal for a cameo appearance in Raman’s untitled directorial.

Akshay has worked in Raman’s critically acclaimed film “Gurgaon” in 2016.

“I am super excited for all the projects I am shooting for right now. When Shanker approached me for a cameo, I just had to say yes, not just because he is a friend but because I love his direction style. The memories of shooting for ‘Gurgaon’ came back to me and as soon as I got a break from shooting for ‘Cold’, I started out for Bhopal,” Akshay tells IANS.

The actor has recently three OTT releases — “Flesh 2”, “Illegal” and “High” — in recent months.

“I cannot deny that the last year has been very kind to me. It earned me the appreciation and love of the audience. I feel fortunate to have such great projects to offer the viewers,” he said.

Akshay’s other upcoming projects include “KTina” starring Disha Patani, and remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Akshay will also be seen reprising his role of an advocate in “Illegal Season 2”.

Kajol is back in all her ‘desi’ glory

Mumbai– Actress Kajol is back in India and has expressed her love for the nation.

Kajol posted a boomerang video taken during the shoot of her recent release “Tribhanga”. She is seen dressed in classical dance wear.

“I’M BAAAAAAACCCKK! In all my desi glory #lovemycountry #home #noplacelikehome,” she wrote.

Kajol did not reveal where she was travelling lately.

The OTT film, “Tribhanga”, is directed by Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

Sonakshi Sinha: Take me back to Maldives

Mumbai– Actress Sonakhi Sinha on Friday shared a sizzling throwback picture from her Maldivian vacation.

Sonakshi posted a picture in black swimwear. She is seen standing in the pool having breakfast, against the backdrop the ocean.

“Take me back,” Sonakshi captioned the image, which currently has over 102K likes.

Sonakshi recently announced her next project. The actress will be seen in Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release.

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. (IANS)