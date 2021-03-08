Bollywood Roundup: Priya Banerjee, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Priya Banerjee: OTT has reduced TV viewership

Mumbai– With fresh plots and storylines coming up on OTT platforms, actress Priya Banerjee says that people are increasingly preferring shows on the digital platforms than on television. The actor, who is currently part of the web series “Bekaaboo 2”, says that the accessibility of OTT sets it apart, besides content.

“I feel OTT has definitely reduced TV viewership because you can watch anything and everything at any given time on your favourite platforms. Having said that, I am also aware that TV has a much bigger reach when it comes to the masses and that can never change,” she told IANS.

Priya added that actors on OTT can also become stars. At the end of the day, it is your work that speaks.

“For me it’s not just about social media followers. It’s about the good work we get to do as actors, be it on OTT or film. I believe I will do good work and the followers will follow,” she said.

She added: “It’s about the script nowadays. If people love your show or your movie, it doesn’t matter what the platform is, your work will always be appreciated.”

Varun Dhawan: Real job will be done when we make our country safe for women

Mumbai– While it is okay to celebrate International Womens’ Day by posting pictures on social media, respect for women can be actually shown by making our country a safer place for them, feels actor Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram on Monday evening to share photographs with wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and sister-in-law. In one of the photos, Varun can be seen lying on his chest on a bed with wife Natasha climbing on his back.

“Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister,” Varun wrote in the post.

The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror comedy film “Bhediya”.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. “Bhediya” written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to release in cinemas on April 14 next year.

Janhvi Kapoor tried multiple look tests for ‘Roohi’

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the upcoming film “Roohi”, and she had to undergo “multiple look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

Director Hardik Mehta says she adapted to the role well. “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character,” he says.

In fact, sources from the sets say that Janhvi tried out 10 different options before the final one was decided.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the screens on March 11.

Taapsee recalls working with ‘mad man’ Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai– The Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla released two years ago on this day. The actress recalls working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, whom she lovingly called a mad man.

Taapsee posted a picture posing with Sujoy on Instagram. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Two years since I last spent hours with this mad man laughing on each other’s guts to attempt ‘Badla’. While I miss his weirdness it’s hard to make this lazy ass sit n write something we can create on screen again! Only so we can get more such embarrassing pictures clicked 🙂 P.S- he needs a new wardrobe so please give him some work dear producers.”

Badla, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.

Kajol shares hilarious skincare routine

Mumbai– Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skincare routine, and it is hilarious.

Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen lip-syncing and dancing to Sia’s “Unstoppable”.

“My skincare routine, goes on straight after my moisturiser #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday,” Kajol wrote.

The actress, who loves to share witty posts with fans on social media, was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, “Tribhanga”. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

Priyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing

London– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture dressed in a sweater knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra, adding that her family is her greatest blessing.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white turtleneck sweater and black pants. She completes the look with her hair tied up.

“My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

Her picture currently has 1.2 million likes.

Priyanka on Sunday had announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

Priyanka features in the recently released digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along.

On International Women’s Day, the actress said: “We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all.”

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” she added.

Urvashi represented India in 2015 Miss Universe pageant and eventually entered the film industry. She will soon be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” starring Randeep Hooda in the title role.

In the series, the actress plays Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda’s character Avinash.

She has the thriller “Black Rose” lined up, too.

Parineeti Chopra: Huge responsibility to essay Saina Nehwal on screen

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who essays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic “Saina”, says admits being apprehensive about how people will react to her in the role.

“It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend and I was very scared about how people will react,” she said.

She is, however, happy with the response to the poster. “I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman,” said the actress.

Director Amole Gupta can’t stop praising his lead star: “Saina has inspired millions of women out there and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort to represent Saina authentically.”

Talking about the film and Parineeti playing her, Saina said: “Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met. I wish the team all the best for the film and hope everyone leaves the theatre with dreams.”

The film is slated to hit screens on March 26. (IANS)