Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Madhuri Dixit: Incredible experience stepping into shoes of producer

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday celebrated two years of release of her production venture, the Marathi digital film “15 August”. The actress said turning producer has been an incredible experience.

“Marking #2YearsOf15August today. Incredible experience stepping into the shoes of a producer with this wonderful team. In case you haven’t watched it yet, check it out on @NetflixIndia @adinathkothare @Mrunmayeeee #RahulPethe,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

The film is directed by Swapnaneel Jaykar and features Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Adinath Kothare.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared Holi wishes for fans.

“This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here’s mine. Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD,” Madhuri tweeted along with a throwback Holi celebration picture clicked together with her husband Shriram Nene.

Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday tweeted a Holi picture with daughter Nitara. The actor and his six-year-old daughter have faces covered in ‘gulaal’ in the image.

“No bigger joy that festivities with those who are part of you. #Holihappiness #staysafe #Familyfun,” Akshay wrote with the image.

Earlier in the day, Akshay had posted a cautionary tweet to fans planning to play Holi amid the ongoing pandemic, requesting them to maintain Covid protocol and not compromise on their safety.

Akshay drew from his hit song “Do me a favour let’s play Holi” from his 2005 release “Waqt: Race Against Time” to make his point.

“Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi,” he wrote.

Akshay has a busy season ahead with multiple releases lined up. Scheduled for release over the next months are “Sooryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom” and “Prithviraj”, while “Atrangi Re”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Ram Setu” are in various stages of production, too.

Ajay Devgn not the man in viral Delhi brawl video: Actor’s team

Mumbai– Actor Ajay Devgn’s office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him.

The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been being mistaken for Ajay.

The statement reads: “Post the promotion of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross check before putting out anything.”

Sonakshi Sinha wraps shoot of Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Sunday to announce the wrap of her tentatively titled mini-series “Fallen”. She also thanked director Reema Kagti for giving her the opportunity.

Sonakshi posted a series of pictures in a single post on Instagram.

In a long caption, she wrote: “As it comes to an end i dont even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (thats what we’re calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!”

Showing gratitude towards director Reema and her production house partner Zoya Akhtar in the same message. Sonakshi also thanked the entire crew.

She wrote: “Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati… i cant tell you how long ive waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team… every single person who has been a part of it… i cannot thank you enough! You know who you are.”

The actress plays the role of a cop in the mini-series. “Fallen” marks digital debut of Sonakshi, who posted videos from the set of the shoot announcing the wrap.

Kareena posts family picture on Instagram

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to post a throwback picture of her family.

The picture was from their London trip and the family seems to be having fun in a park. Besides Kareena, the picture also has her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor with her two kids – Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita. She wrote about how she cannot wait to go on another family trip to London soon.

“Always better together PS: London, I can’t wait to be back,” she wrote.

Karisma reposted the picture and wrote: “Can’t wait,”. She also posted a heart and hug emoji.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. Kareena gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day, when she posted a picture on Instagram.

After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016. (IANS)