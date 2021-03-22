Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackie Shroff, and more…

Kartik Aaryan tests Covid positive

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Positive ho gaya, Dua karo,” Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing netizens about his health.

Commenting on his posts, fans expressed concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Shoot for the Anees Bazmee directorial has already been delayed several times due to Covid. It is now being speculated that shoot will again be halted with the lead actor falling sick.

The film is a sequel to 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film “Dhamaka” which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s reluctant Monday mood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari had an acute sense of Monday blues. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a lime green ensemble. Her state of mind reflects in her caption.

“Not ready to Monday,” she wrote.

The actress, who was last seen in the digitally released film “The Girl On The Train”, has several more films lined up for release.

She will be seen in the anthology titled “Ajeeb Daastaans”, which features four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. This is set to premiere digitally on April 16.

The actress will also be seen in “Hey Sinamika”, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain-starrer ‘Hello Charlie’ promises fun ride

Mumbai– The trailer of the Jackie Shroff-Aadar Jain starrer adventure comedy Hello Charlie was launched on Monday. The rib-tickling trailer promises a fun ride.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film introduces Shlokka Pandit and also features Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure in key roles.

“While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. It was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing,” Jackie Shroff said.

Aadar Jain added: “I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and hope that everyone enjoys it.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, “Hello Charlie” will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

Tiger Shroff redefines trust with new stunt

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has given a new meaning to the word trust, with his new jaw-dropping stunt.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, a person is seen standing on a tall box holding a piece of sponge cube by his mouth. Tiger does a flying kick and touches the cube without hurting the individual.

“Trust game,” wrote Tiger as caption.

The actor has a slew of films lined up including “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

Vicky Kaushal draws inspiration from old Lucky Ali hit

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal drew inspiration from the song Dekha hai aise bhi by pop star Lucky Ali.

Vicky posted three pictures dressed in a white T-shirt. He borrowed a few lines from Ali’s hit number for the caption.

For the first picture, he wrote: “Dekha hai aise bhi…”

The second image was captioned: “Kisi ko aise hi..”

“Haste hasaate yun sabko manaate hum jaayengey!” was written alongside the third image.

The actor is working on his next titled “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Vicky was last seen on screen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. (IANS)