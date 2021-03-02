Bollywood Roundup: John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shama Sikander, and more…

John Abraham is ‘waiting for wardrobe’, poses with just a pillow!

Mumbai– Actor John Abraham treated his fans to an interesting picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. Posing with just a pillow, the actor wrote about how he was waiting for his clothes to arrive!

In the picture, the actor is sitting on a couch, next to a room heater, with a mysterious smile on his face. “Waiting for wardrobe 🙂 #setlife,” he captioned the picture.

His fans seem to have loved the picture and posted comments such as “Mera Bhai mODEL (sic)” and “I love you!”

Meanwhile, John started the shoot for his film Ek Villian Returns and posted about it on Instagram the day before.

He put up a picture with the cast of the film and captioned it: “And it begins…?? #EkVillainReturns (sic).”

The action thriller also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel to his film Ek Villian which released in 2014. The shoot for Ek Villian Returns was to start last year, however, it was postponed due to the lockdown. The film is now slated to release on February 11 next year.

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes efforts of CISF Guwahati regiment during Covid

Guwahati– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his film “Anek” in the Northeast, is greatly impressed by the work Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been doing in that region to control Covid-19. He recently filmed a video message for the entire unit stationed in Assam.

In the video, he says: “I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since Covid-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour. I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy.”

The actor has always spoken about the struggle people have had to undergo during the pandemic.

Last year, he composed a poem saluting essential service providers and expressed his gratitude for them. He posted a video of him reciting the poem on Instagram and requested people to respect these workers even after the pandemic was over.

On the work front, the actor will be shooting for “Anek” this month and will then go on to filming his next film “Doctor G”. His next release is “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”.

Shama Sikander posts throwback pics of Australia vacation

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and she posted a series of pictures of her Australia trip. Shama visited the island nation in January 2018.

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her fiance James Milliron. “Memories @jamesmilliron #Australia #love #travel #nature #photography #beautiful #adventure #explore #beach #mountains,” she captioned the pictures.

The couple has never shied away from the limelight and have often posted pictures with each other on social media.

According to reports, the Shama and James, who have been together for a while now, were supposed to get married last year but could not because of the pandemic.

Shama is popular for her roles in shows like “Yeh Meri Life Hai”, “Seven” and “Baal Veer”. On the big scree, the actress has been part of films such as “Bypass Road”, “Ansh: The Deadly Part” as well as “Mann”.

Tanishaa Mukerji shares yoga video from Maldives holiday

Mumbai– Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a motivating post for her followers on Instagram on Tuesday. The actor posted a video of her doing yoga asanas outdoor. She is currently holidaying in Maldives.

“Mornings like these … blessed ??! #yoga #chant #lordshiva?? #boatlife #divingtrip,” she captioned the video.

Her sister, Bollywood actress Kajol, replied saying: “missing u.”

Tanishaa has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts by posting stunning pictures from her holiday on social media.

The actress recently also posted pictures of her relaxing by the ocean. In one of the picture she wore a brown swimsuit and captioned it: “Coming back to life…. the ocean rejuvenates me ! There is nothing more soothing than staring off into the ocean and listening to the sound of the waves ! It’s meditative for me !”

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film “Sssshhh…”, has been part of films such as “Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao”, “Neal ‘n’ Nikki” and “Tango Charlie”.

Urvashi Rautela on trying to recreate Madhubala’s magic in new music video

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela appears in the music video of a recreated version of the song “Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si”, Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classic filmed on the actor-singer and Madhubala in the 1958 comedy superhit, “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi”. She claims the late Madhubala would be proud of the new version.

“‘Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si’ is an iconic song. I feel every actress would have loved to be a part of this song, so when the makers thought of having me in the song, I was very happy. For me, it was a huge opportunity because I think Madhubala ji is a beauty icon of Bollywood and they (makers of the song) were looking for a face who could justify the Indian beauty of today’s time. I am glad that I am stepping into Madhubala ji’s shoes . She is not amongst us but I am sure she will be proud of our song. I never imagined that I would be part of this song, so I am feeling more than grateful,” said Urvashi.

She added: “This is the first time I have sung a song. We have tried to keep the look of the song very modernised but there is one scene in the song in which I wore a white saree like Madhubala ji wore in the original song. We have shot this song in the desert.”

Along with Urvashi, the recreated song is sung by Ajay Keswani while the lyrics are written by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. Its music is composed by Vicky and Hardik.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Urvashi will be seen in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda, which is being directed by Neerraj Pathak, under the banner of Jio Studios. She also has the multilib=ngual film, “Black Rose”, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit “Thiruttu Payale 2” lined up.

Kajol looks back at ‘Devi’ as short film turns one

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday recalled her short film Devi, which was launched on YouTube last year on this day.

“1 year to Devi. A film which I will forever be proud of but which also till today makes me feel so many things in such a short period of time. The reason, the women and the conclusion all just bring a lump to my throat till today. Watch it for yourself again,” Kajol wrote on Instagram.

The short film is a suspense drama featuring Kajol and Shruti Haasan in their debut digital project. The film directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee depicts how nine women from distinct strata of society are forced into a sisterhood owing to a circumstance, where they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

Kajol portrays a homemaker who is a rape victim. The short film also features Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The film was released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on March 2 last year. Devi is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen. (IANS)