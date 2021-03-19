Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshita Mudgal, Sooraj Pancholi, and more…

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of ‘Ram Setu’

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with “Ram Setu” co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the start of the ambitious film.

“Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!” Jacqueline wrote as caption.

The actors started off with the Mahurat shot of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on Thursday.

Besides “Ram Setu”, Jacqueline will also be seen in “Bachchan Pandey”, “Bhoot Police”, “Kick 2”, “Cirkus”, and “Attack” in the coming months.

Akshita Mudgal: Ishk Par Zor Nahi represents women of today

Mumbai– Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the TV show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, says that her character is very relevant in this day and age. Akshita says that her show is all about how independent women of today and how they feel about love.

“The show truly represents the young woman of today. While women today are fiercely independent and don’t believe in conforming to the norms, we believe in the power of love and it’s wholesomeness. Love makes us better humans, more selfless, generous and kind,” she says.

The actress adds that her character is the “epitome” of “self love”.

“For me, self love is utmost precious. When we fall in love with ourselves, we can love our partners better. My character Ishqi is the epitome of self-love and I am sure the viewers will enjoy her liveliness on screen,” she says.

“Ishq Par Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sooraj Pancholi: I would like to play a negative character

Mumbai– Sooraj Pancholi is eager to play a villain. He wants to essay a negative character that is layered, and full of grey shades and conflict.

“So far I have only explored drama, action and a dance film. I want to play a negative character, who is quite layered and filled with grey and conflict. As an actor, exploring such a character would be fun, and that also gives one a chance to perform a lot more,” Sooraj told IANS.

Sooraj’s latest film “Time To Dance” opened last week, and he is currently busy with his upcoming film “Hawa Singh”. The film is a biopic of legendry boxer Captain Hawa Singh, who won the Asian Games gold medal in the Heavyweight category in consecutive editions, in 1966 and 1970. He was also the winner of the National Championships 11 consecutive times from 1961 to 1972.

“Hawa Singh” is written by Junaid Wasi and directed by Prakash Nambiar. The first poster of the film was unveiled by Salman Khan on social media in February last year.

“Right now, my dream movie will be Hawa Singh and my entire focus is on that film. I am learning a lot of things, including the dialect for my character. This film demands a lot of preparation and I am not thinking of anything else,” Sooraj signed off.

Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, thanks fans

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao uploaded a slide show of his film stills on Friday evening, to celebrate 11 years in the film industry. He also wrote an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support.

“GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day – you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn’t have been possible without your love and support. Here’s a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love,” he wrote.

The actor made his debut with the 2010 film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and later went on to do films such as “Shahid”, “Aligarh”, “Newton” and “Made In China”. He won a National Award for his titular role in Hansal Mehta’s 2013 film “Shahid”.

The actor was recently seen in the Oscar-nominated film “The White Tiger”. His next release is “Badhaai Do”, opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Malaika Arora shows how to twerk

Mumbai– Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts.

In the clip, Malaika twerks on the Jason Derulo number “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

“Twerking my way into the weekend …… wiggle, wiggle …. let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos,” Malaika wrote as the caption.

The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo-sharing website.

Malaika keeps sharing snapshots of her personal and professional life on the digital platforms to keep fans and followers entertained.

Alaya F shares her ‘happy clicks on beach’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alaya F looks stunning in a black mesh bodycon paired with denim. She posed for the photo-op while at the beach.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, posted the pictures on Instagram, and she describes the pictures as: “Happy clicks on the beach.”

Known for her quirky and fun posts on social media, Alaya is an avid user of the digital platform to stay connected with her fans and followers.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year.