Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Nimrat Kaur, Malaika Arora, and more…

Deepika, Ranveer give twist to silhouette challenge

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has uploaded a fun video on her social media page on Thursday, in which she along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh recreated the popular silhouette challenge but ended it in a witty way.

For the uninitiated, the silhouette challenge gained popularity on social media with people transitioning from a regular self into a beautiful silhouette with a red backdrop. Late singer Paul Anka’s classic track “Put you head on my shoulders” plays in the backdrop of the person in the video.

The couple started the video with a romantic scene and eventually transitioned into the silhouette with a similar backdrop. However, instead of keeping up the regular sultry tone, the two playfully danced in circles to a different track in the second half of the video.

Deepika, captioned the video, “Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?”

Deepika and Ranveer will soon share the screen space in the upcoming film 83′. The actor will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles India’s iconic 1983 World Cup triumph.

Nimrat Kaur: Having a career abroad comes with price

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has been part of international projects such as “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines”, says that due to her involvement outside Bollywood, she doesn’t get a lot of films to choose from in India.

However, the actress adds that she has never had to remind anyone of who she is.

“I am not in circulation as I might have liked to be regularly. I may not get to choose from a big spectrum of parts which otherwise I would have got. But it has never come to a point where I have to remind people about who I am,” Nimrat told IANS.

She adds that she might not be offered the kind of roles that she wants, but that’s the “price” she has to pay for a career abroad.

“They might not offer me exactly what I am looking for, but that’s part and parcel of life. I have a career abroad and here. That comes with a price,” she says.

Talking about the kind of work she wants to take up, Nimrat says: “I cannot think of a genre I will not attempt, even if I fail at it. I am looking for all kinds of work. The more you do, the more you want to. It’s a bottomless pit where you can keep playing different people.”

Nimrat will be seen in the film “Dasvi”, which also features Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan.

Malaika Arora aces the art of balancing

Mumbai– Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora showcased the art of balancing in her latest post on social media.

The 47-year-old posted three pictures on Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a basketball at ease, dressed in a grey sports bra paired with shorts.

“There’s a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!” Malaika captioned the image.

The dancing diva had recently given lessons on how to twerk on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, Malaika twerks to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle”, dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra.

Malaika, who is reportedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor, keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media to stay connected with her fans.

Ananya Panday flaunts her ‘post-pack’ up glow

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday treated her fans to a glamorous post on Thursday.

In the picture she shared on Instagram, Ananya can be seen wearing a printed crop-jacket sporting minimal make up. She left her hair open and looked absolutely radiant.

She captioned the picture as: “#PostPackUpShot with my fave dear friend @avigowariker.”

Ananya has her kitty full. Two big films coming up. She will be seen in the film “Liger” where is cast opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on September 9.

She will also be part of Shakun Batra’s next where she will be seen alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was also seen in the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” after that.

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Mumbai– Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film “Toofan”.

In the video, Akhtar could be seen packing a punch in the boxing ring. He captioned the video: “Let’s start at the very beginning .. Throwback to March 2019 and still early days of training in the ring with @drewnealpt who pointed out that I’m still not relaxed in the shoulders and still not moving my feet to good effect.. I’m actually just trying to not sit down between sets (didn’t tell Drew that though) .. Work in progress with progress being the work.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

This is the second time that Farhan is being directed by Mehra. They had earlier collaborated for “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” in 2013.

“Toofan” will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

Kapil Sharma announces new season calling for new talent

Mumbai– Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air, is all set to come back with a new season.

As the host of the show, Kapil says that he plans to add new people to the creative team.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil said: “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said: “While Kapil Sharma and rest of the ensemble cast are household names in the country, we are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. This opportunity here for additional cast and team members has the same objective.” (IANS)