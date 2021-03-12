Bollywood Roundup: Armaam Malik, Sushmita Sen, Rajkummar Rao, and more…

Armaan Malik: Wouldn’t like to make Hindi version of ‘Butta Bomma’

Mumbai– Singer-composer Armaam Malik, who sang the superhit Telugu song “Butta Bomma” last year, does not like the idea of a Hindi version of the number.

“I think that song is special in that language only. I would not like to make a Hindi version of ‘Butta Bomma’,” he says of the song, filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in last year’s blockbuster Telugu film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

On the success of the single, Armaan said: “I was very happy to see that my non-Hindi song became a huge hit throughout the country. David Warner made a video on the song as well.”

The song composed by S Thaman has seen 559 million hits so far.

Talking about his future projects, he said: “My song from the movie ‘Saina’ is going to be out soon. I have some non-filmy songs as well, which will be released in Hindi and English. Then, I also have two very big songs to be released in Telugu, and I am very excited about the same.”

Sushmita Sen posts an image of ‘fierce Aarya’

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series “Aarya”, with a strong Instagram post on Friday.

“Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in…it’s WAR” #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga,” she write alongside an image of herself.

The actress reprises the titular role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series, which will also star Ankur Bhatia.

Sushmita is currently shooting in Jaipur for the second part of the series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Last year, the first season of the show marked her return to showbiz after five years, since she appeared on screen. Her last-released film before “Arya” was the Bengali arthouse film “Nirbaak”.

Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a shirtless picture flaunting six packs on Instagram on Friday. The actor said he had to undergo body transformation to play his character of Shardul Thakur in the upcoming film “Badhaai Do”.

“#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film. @jungleepictures,” wrote the actor, along with the picture.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar and Bhoomi wrapped up shoot of the film earlier this month. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra were part of the first film of the series, Badhai Ho. The new film in the franchise is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and narrates a fresh story.

Yami Gautam begins shooting for ‘A Thursday’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has begun shooting for her film “A Thursday”. The film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata, and also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

An official announcement was made through the Twitter account of RSVP, the banner producing the film.

“Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday!” RSVP announced their Twitter page.

In the film, Yami essays the role of Naina Jaiswal, a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers hostage. Yami, who is known for her positive roles in films such as Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ginny Weds Sunny, will be playing a grey character for the first time.

Who is Alia Bhatt ‘missing’ lately?

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt on Friday posted a romantic picture that has her holding hands with someone whose face is not seen in the frame.

“Major missing,” wrote Alia, as caption with the image, adding a heart emoji.

This has naturally led to speculations, considering Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently tested positive for Covid-19, and is in isolation.

The actress has earlier posted a statement to say that she has tested negative for the virus, and is resuming work.

Alia’s “Ganguabi Kathiawadi” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and is under quarantine.

Besides the Bhansali directorial, the actress is also shooting for her debut production “Darlings”. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Katrina Kaif tells you how to be happy!

Mumbai– Want to know how to be happy? Check out actress Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account! The actress posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom on how to attain happiness.

In the picture, the actress looks beautiful in a white sweater. She has teamed this up with blue jeans, minimal make-up and open hair.

“If u want to be happy, … be . Leo Tolstoy,” she captions the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently spotted shooting alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led to fans speculating whether the two were filming for Tiger 3.

Besides this, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. She shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

Phone Booth has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (IANS)