Bollywood Roundup: Akshita Mudgal, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Akshita Mudgal: Lockdown the reason people moved from TV to OTT

Mumbai– Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, says people like watching content on OTT platforms more than TV today. She adds that this is because, during lockdown, there was no fresh content on television and people started moving to OTT platforms for entertainment.

“I feel lockdown was a period where there was no entertainment on television. This is why people moved to OTT platforms to watch shows. OTT platforms were there earlier too, but people started switching because they were getting entertainment there. But on TV, nothing new was there as everything was shut. This is why viewership has increased and people give preference to OTT over TV,” she told IANS.

Talking about being part of the show, Akshita says that she loved it from the word go.

“I found the show very different. My show ended in August last year and I was home for one and a half months. I was auditioning. I got a call for the show and they explained the character to me and what it was about. I loved the show. I had a lot of pointers to take up the show. They took an audition and a look test and my journey with the show began,” she says.

Ask her if love stories are a safe bet on Indian TV, and she says that it all depends on what the audience wants to watch at a particular point of time.

Varun Dhawan shares ‘memories’ from Anurachal Pradesh

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from the recent location shoot of the supernatural film “Bhediya” in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.

“Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: “Best oxygen waali memories.”

“Bhediya” is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

“Bhediya” is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut: I aim for light interaction but get extreme reactions

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut says her aim is to have light interaction with people but she gets extreme reactions for her comments and things spiral out of control.

“I feel a lot of things I do or I say is to have light-hearted interaction. At times people take it seriously because they are dead serious in their lives, and that way things just roll into one event, into another. But having said that, people that I may criticise, I find it absolutely easy to meet and interact with them again because my intentions have always been very light,” she said.

“somehow, people aren’t very comfortable with anybody being clear and honest in their interaction. I feel I get extreme reactions which sometimes take me aback also. When you do not have any agenda in your heart and if you’re not doing it for your personal ulterior motives you will always win. There are no two ways about it,” she added.

Asked if politics is her future plan, Kangana replied: “If today, I talk about the country, nationalism, farmers or laws that directly affect me, I am told that I want to become a politician. It is not like that. I react to everything as an ordinary citizen. I have no connection with politics. So people get angry when I speak on these issues. They feel they can talk or say anything about any one issue but feel how dare Kangana talk about these issues? So, they are doing tamashas, which I am sure everyone has seen.”

The multiple National Award-winning actress had launched the trailer of her upcoming film “Thailaivi” in Mumbai and Chennai on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday. Winning the National Award for “Manikarnika” and “Panga” this year, launching “Thalaivi” Trailer and her birthday celebrations have happened one after the other, and Kangana said “it is a very overwhelming time for me”.

Samir Soni turns author with book on anxiety and self-discovery

Mumbai– Actor Samir Soni is all set to make his debut as an author. He is gearing up to write a book titled “My Experiments With Silence”, about anxiety and self-discovery.

Slated for release this year, Soni’s book aims to be a personal account of him dialogues with himself during his growing-up years in Delhi, his stint at Wall Street and his time in Bollywood.

“For the longest time, a notebook and a pen have been my closest companions. Every thought or emotion that I couldn’t share went into my diary. Writing has been a catharsis of sorts. ‘My Experiments With Silence’ documents in prose and poetry some of my darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts,” says the actor.

He feels the post-pandemic scenario is apt for such a book.

“After the pandemic in 2020, with millions forced to look within and deal with isolation, anxiety and depression, I thought it was time for me to share my personal struggles, which are more relevant than ever before,” Soni sums up.

The book will be published by OM Books International.

“This past year has introduced us all to living with anxiety and stress like never before. Drawing from his own experiences, Samir addresses these issues and the coping mechanisms he has for dealing with stressful times and situations. In these eloquent notes to himself, he provides the readers with a roadmap to heal the wounded self. I was struck by the honesty and empathy he brings to the subject and I am sure that will resonate with all readers,” said Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, Editor-in Chief, OM Books International, which will publish the book.

Salman Khan gets first jab of Covid vaccine

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday got his first shot of the Covid vaccine. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with fans and followers.

“Took my first dose of vaccine today….” tweeted the 55-year-old actor.

Salman’s vaccination happens on the same day that his friend and colleague, superstar Aamir Khan, informed through a statement that he has tested Covid positive. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram.

Salman will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The Prabhu Deva directorial is Salman’s Eid release this year, and all set to hit theatres on May 13. This is one of the big banner films to hit theatres after the cinema trade reopened amid the pandemic.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Suraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in ‘The Illegal’

Mumbai– Actor Suraj Sharma says the story of his new film “The Illegal” is a lot similar to his personal life experiences, and that was the reason he signed the film.

The film, co-starring Adil Hussain and Shweta Tripathi, tells the story of a young film school student from Delhi who heads to Los Angeles to study filmmaking, and ends up a waiter at an Indian restaurant to support his dream.

“During my time in America, I used to go to all these Indian restaurants for my ‘ghar ka khaana’, where I came across all these Indian people and their back stories, which gave me a very sharp and clear insight of their lives,” Suraj said.

He added: “Over the course of years, I realised what intense backgrounds they come from, how they are pushing themselves to provide for their families and fulfil their goals. So, when I came across the script I could relate to the character of Hassan (his role in the film), because I have lived through that and heard about it before.”

“The Illegal” premiered on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)