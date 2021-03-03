Bharati Sinha: Advancing Care of Newborns With Brain Injuries and Serving Underserved Communities

BOSTON– Besides being actively engaged in clinical work, Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD has done research in development of neuroprotective treatments and identification of biomarkers in newborn brain injury. During her fellowship, she was awarded the prestigious Harvard William Randolf Hearst fund award for her work in neuroprotective strategies in newborn brain injury.

Dr. Sinha was also awarded the Natalie Zucker grant for women scholars by Tufts University. She is currently a neonatologist and the director of quality improvement at Boston Medical Center.

On March 6, Dr. Sinha will be honored as one of the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year. To buy a ticket, please click here.

She received her medical degree from the Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, India, and subsequently trained and worked in the United Kingdom before moving to the US. She was awarded the diploma of MRCP and MRCPCH followed by certificate of completion of specialist training (CCST) in the UK.

After graduating from the prestigious Harvard Neonatal Fellowship program and competing her residency at Tufts Medical Center, Dr. Sinha has worked as a neonatologist at Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Newton Wellesley Hospital

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Working with low income and underserved communities has been a very rewarding and satisfying experience. Besides being actively engaged in clinical work, I have also done research in development of neuroprotective treatments and identification of biomarkers in newborn brain injury.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this group and what do you do for them?

BS: I support 2 main charities:

The Lotus Petal foundation: organization to help underprivileged children in India lead a higher quality of life built on a foundation of compassion and education. Adolescent Health Champions: Global network of youth health educators (Champions) who lead the educational process in their schools and communities, support one another in transitioning to adulthood, while fighting for gender and health equality

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

BS: I enjoy cooking and learning new recipes

INE: In what way you feel you have most positively influenced or served the local community and your company/organization and professional field?

BS: I have chosen to devote a large part of my clinical career at Boston Medical Center which strives to provide consistently excellent and accessible health service to all in need of care regardless of status and ability to pay. Working with low income and underserved communities has been a very rewarding and satisfying experience. Through my research work I have advanced the knowledge and care of newborns with the devastating brain condition of hypoxic ischemic brain injury.

INE: Your rare talent?

BS: To make other people feel valued

INE: Your favorite books?

BS: Rebecca- Daphne Du Maurier

God of Small Tthings-Arundhati Roy

The Kite Runner-Khaled Hosseini

Becoming-Michelle Obama

INE: Your favorite quotes?

BS: “The best way to find yourself is lose yourself in the service of others.”–Mahatma Gandhi

“Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy: true fulfillment.”– Tony Robbins

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” — Muhammad Ali

INE: Who inspires you the most?

BS: My mother. Everything I learn today as a part of wellness courses, leadership courses, happiness courses…..I learnt it subconsciously as a child observing my mother who did not attend school beyond 6th grade but had the wisdom, insight and knowledge of the world’s greatest thinkers and was way ahead of her times!

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

BS: Courage, Integrity, open-mindedness, compassion.