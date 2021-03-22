Apple Music features Prabh Deep in India’s ‘Up Next’ programme

New Delhi– Apple has announced Delhi-based Punjabi hip-hop singer Prabh Deep as the latest artist to be featured in India’s local Up Next programme.

Apple Music’s global ‘Up Next’ artist initiative, geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent, is expanding to include an international local focus spotlighting new artists in select regions around the world.

“As the newest Up Next artist to be spotlighted in India, Deep will be featured across Apple Music’s India Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world,” the company said in a statement.

Deep shot into prominence with his 2017 debut titled ‘Class-Sikh’ that was launched under Apple Music’s ‘New Artist Spotlight’ programme as an exclusive to Apple Music and iTunes for two weeks.

Since then, he has grown into a genre-defying artist who embraces genres as wide apart as jazz, alternative hip-hop, jungle and breakbeat.

The global ‘Up Next’ roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, and many more. (IANS)